Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
LAKE HAVASU CITY – The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department is actively searching for a lost hiker in the Mojave Desert, 20 miles north of Interstate 40 and east of Kelbaker Road.
Barbara Thomas, 69, was hiking with her husband Robert in that area on Friday around 2:30 p.m. During the hike, they got separated, and she has not been seen since.
Thomas does not have supplies or a cell phone, and she was last seen wearing a black bikini, red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks.
She is a resident of Bullhead City, and she is 5 feet and 9 inches tall, weighing about 130 pounds, with blonde hair and green eyes.
The search is actively underway with assistance from fire personnel, park rangers, sheriff’s aviation and search and rescue team members.
Anyone with information about Barbara Thomas’ whereabouts is urged to contact the Colorado River Station of the SBSD by calling 760-326-9200 or sheriff’s dispatch at 760-956-5001.
