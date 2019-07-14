Animal ban returns to Council’s agenda

KINGMAN – An item called “Dangerous Animal Ban” will return to Council for its consideration at the regularly-scheduled meeting set for 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

Council’s work session will begin at 5 p.m. and will include items for discussion such as a pilot program for “parklets and pedlets,” small areas created along sidewalks in places such as downtown for seating or green space.

Councilmembers will also hear about staff’s recommendation to use a permanent base adjustment expenditure limitation alternative as a replacement to the Home Rule option. That’s in regards to the state’s annual expenditure limitation on local governments.

The City offers services that others don’t, which means it can take advantage of alternatives. In the past, Kingman has utilized the Home Rule option. However, staff is now recommending that the City use a permanent base adjustment, which according to the agenda, will allow for more than one base limit adjustment to be offered to voters.

Lastly, the Airport Advisory Commission will provide a report to Council.

The regularly-scheduled meeting beginning at 7 p.m. will once again see the bulk of items fall under the consent agenda.

Council could approve acceptance of a $336,832 grant from the Arizona Criminal Justice Commission for the Kingman Police Department on behalf of the Mohave Area General Narcotics Enforcement Team. About $84,000 of the above amount is matched by MAGNET.

Staff recommends signing a contract with Dorn Policy Group, which has provided lobbying and governmental relations services to the City since January 2018. The contract would continue the partnership through June 30, 2020 and will cost $66,000 plus expenses like travel and accommodations.

In other business, Council could accept a grant of a 16-foot-wide public utility easement at 3975 N. Bank St. from Thomas R. Orr.

An item phrased as “Dangerous Animal Ban” will return to Council under old business. Mayor Jen Miles requested the item and resolution regarding banning dangerous animals associated with circuses.

“This resolution focuses on the public safety aspect of these animals: elephants, lions/tigers, and bears,” the agenda reads.

The only item under new business pertains to a sewer variance request for the subdivision “Arroya Ranches, Tract 6020,” located south of Hualapai Mountain Road at the end of Canyon Del Vista Drive. The subdivision would create 13 residential lots from 0.50 to more than 7 acres.

