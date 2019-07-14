Arrests made after protesters block Phoenix street

PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of protesters blocked a downtown Phoenix street and disrupted light rail traffic outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office ahead of federal roundups expected Sunday in other cities across the country.

Police made 16 arrests Friday night after warning that people would be subject to arrest if they stayed in the street and on the light rail tracks.

Of those arrested, 14 were accused of unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare and two were accused of aggravated assault on a police officer.

Protesters chanted against immigration detention under the Trump administration. Similar protests were held in other parts of the country.

President Donald Trump says the roundups will begin Sunday.

Roundups are not expected in Phoenix.