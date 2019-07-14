Arrests made after protesters block Phoenix street
PHOENIX (AP) — Dozens of protesters blocked a downtown Phoenix street and disrupted light rail traffic outside an Immigration and Customs Enforcement office ahead of federal roundups expected Sunday in other cities across the country.
Police made 16 arrests Friday night after warning that people would be subject to arrest if they stayed in the street and on the light rail tracks.
Of those arrested, 14 were accused of unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare and two were accused of aggravated assault on a police officer.
Protesters chanted against immigration detention under the Trump administration. Similar protests were held in other parts of the country.
President Donald Trump says the roundups will begin Sunday.
Roundups are not expected in Phoenix.
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Mohave 911
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Column
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Obituary
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*