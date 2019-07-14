‘Crawl’ before you’re chomped: Latest horror flick joins the B-movie club

Anyone who lives along hurricane coast will notice all the wrong moves that are made in "Crawl," where a congregation of gators stalks a house in Louisiana under a hurricane watch.

"Crawl" is a misnomer. Most of the film is spent swimming, jumping or being bitten by fat, oversized gators. More fitting titles would have been Chomped, Lou’sana Lunchbox or Snatched. An old friend once told me that there's a movie for every person. "Chomped" is not for everyone, but it is a worthy addition for B-Flix Aficionados.

Haley hates her dad but –like any guilt-ridden daughter – she decides that the prefect time to make amends is by traveling during a dangerous hurricane watch to find him. When Haley arrives she searches for her dad and finds him in a crawl space/basement area under his house. He’s been chomped by a gator on the shoulder. He's unconscious but Haley is able to use the powerful first aid technique of shaking him to revive him.

It's important to note that – based on the size of these reptilian monstrosities – he would have no shoulder, let alone be alive. As she tries to drag her dad to safety, the gators wipe out the stairs and occupy the basement, leaving Haley no escape.

Luckily, Haley and her dad are able to hide behind a fortress of the world's strongest house pipes. As the hurricane flood waters rise, they must risk life and limb to shimmy out of the crawl space. They call out for help, but their rescuers get chomped.

It's not long before Haley and her dad try to find other ways out of the crawl space and get snatched and chomped ... several times.

The only practical mind in the film is Haley's dog, Sugar (played by canine actor, Cso-Cso). Sugar alerts them with her whimpers, barks and paw taps: Your dad is in the crawlspace; this storm looks bad; a gator is coming; swim faster; I'm wet and cold; why didn't I get a role in “A Dog’s Journey?” Luckily, Sugar makes it to the end of the movie without getting chomped.

While alligators are a problem during hurricane flooding and have been known to get into houses, pools, yards and kill dogs – and sadly the owners who are trying to save them – their unprovoked attacks remain rare.

Basements are also rare along hurricane coasts. Once you overlook those details along with the characters’ ability to survive several deadly gator bites and drowning, the film has quality features.

The effects are actually seamless and far from hokey. Underwater gator panoramas are almost worthy of a National Geographic docu-tale. Rising water, stormy conditions and swim scenes are impressive and the gator skin and movements are realistically rendered.

Unfortunately, Kaya Scodelario's impassioned acting as Haley is wasted on this film. Fans will remember her as Teresa from the "Maze Runner" series. Her steely eyes, clenched jaw and ability to outswim a congregation of gators might be better served in a military flick. A "GI Jane" reboot, perhaps ?

B-Flix fans will also appreciate that there is some semblance of a storyline. Haley is a college swimmer, she didn't qualify in the last relay and may lose her scholarship, plus her dad was too selfish to sell the house to help her financially. Luckily, there's a happy ending because being chomped by gators has given her the motivation she needs to beat her old relay time. Good job, Haley.

B-Flix fans: 4 out of 5 Gators

Action Fans who just love action and do not require any logical explanations: 4 out of 5 Gators

Everybody else: 0 out of 5 Hatchlings