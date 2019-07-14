OFFERS
Horoscopes | July 15, 2019

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:19 p.m.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Think matters through before you take action. Listen to what others say and want, and you’ll know exactly how to respond.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Stop talking and start doing if you want to reach your goal. Do something to improve your standard of living and bring about peace of mind.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Use your intelligence when dealing with people who are trying to part you from your hard-earned cash. Look for opportunities to expand your interests and to improve your life without purchasing items you don’t need.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Take a moment to assess a situation before you react. It’s in your best interest to gather the facts, consider your options and put together an ironclad plan that will help you get the most out of whatever circumstance you face.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Taking in information will make you smarter and better equipped to have a debate when the time is right. Open-mindedness will give you an advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Take a moment to assess what you have and what you can do. The possibilities are endless, and the results can be spectacular if you put your plans into motion in a practical fashion.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Think through every move you make. Keep your distance from anyone who tends to be harmful or causes emotional stress.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Go directly to the source and see for yourself how best you should deal with any situation that concerns you. What you discover will be enlightening.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Don’t be fooled by someone who brags or is notorious for dangling a carrot in front of your nose in hopes you’ll take the bait. Use your intelligence, and know when to say no.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): YA relationship will take a turn that will ease your stress and bring you closer to the ones you love. Share your feelings by demonstrating affection.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Don’t let a change of plans someone makes upset you. Do your own thing, and look out for your interests.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Take part in an important event. Group endeavors will bring results, lead to new friendships and encourage you to socialize more.

Contact
