Kingman resident Porter Pollard will paddle some 500 miles to benefit veterans, first responders. Can you help him?

Porter Pollard has enjoyed a life of excitement and unique experiences from climbing mountains to kayaking in Alaska, but now that he’s retired, the U.S. Navy veteran has decided to give his adventuring a purpose.

In an effort to raise funds and awareness for the Gary Sinise Foundation, which supports and honors veterans and first responders in a variety of ways, Pollard will kayak more than 500 miles. He aims to start his trip Nov. 11, 2019, and plans to paddle from Panama City, Florida to Key West, Florida in about 30 days.

“I really admire that organization for a lot of reasons, but in a nutshell, they include first responders and veterans,” Pollard said. “Our first responders, firefighters, paramedics, police officers, they’re hardly any different depending on where they’re serving. They’re basically in combat zones almost.”

But he can’t do it alone, and needs the assistance of the community and corporate sponsors in order to help those whose professions see them help others.

Pollard hoped to raise $100,000 for the trip, which would help with his expenses. However, the majority of those funds, other than what he needs for the trip, go right to the Gary Sinise Foundation. So far he’s only received about $1,500. He notes that if enough funds aren’t raised and he can’t embark on the trip, all the money donated will go to the Gary Sinise Foundation.

“I retired in January 2018, I was able to do that early, just real blessed,” he said. “My whole deal is I want to try to give back. I can do that if I do it wisely. I can’t afford to do it on my own, but these sorts of endeavors, that’s what I want to do until I can’t do them anymore.”

The climber and kayaker has been planning the trip for about three years, and now the time is right to pull trigger. He’s stepped up his already rigorous training regimen to five to six days a week. Pollard lifts weights, free-climbs and does a daily hike that sees him tackle a 1,000-foot elevation gain in the Hualapai Mountains.

“I didn’t just think this up,” he said. “This is about my third year planning on this, the timing was right from my retiring to really pursue it further than I had.”

And while Pollard loves to kayak, especially for a cause such as this, he is aware of the dangers that come with such an endeavor.

“The trip is full of some inherent dangers, then there’s going to be objective dangers as well,” he said.

Some of the dangers he expects to encounter are navigating through bay crossings, finding safe places to camp, and paddling through the everglades and all the critters that come with that part of the journey.

“The everglades, that’s my biggest worry,” he said. “There’s about 80 to 100 miles of everglades to paddle. There are a lot of gators, snakes and sharks. There’s a plethora of dangerous currents, cross currents. So I’ve designed a new rudder for that area. It’s a little bigger, a little more surface area. I think it’ll help me steer better in stronger currents.”

The weather and sea state could pose problems, too. If the sea state is favorable, Pollard thinks he could paddle 20-24 miles a day.

He encourages the community to check out the Gary Sinise Foundation website, https://www.garysinisefoundation.org/, to learn more about the organization and the work it does.

People, and ideally corporations as well, have a few ways to get involved. Pollard has created a GoFundMe account, https://www.gofundme.com/500-mile-paddle-for-veterans, at which people can donate. If they would prefer, they can also donate directly to the Gary Sinise Foundation. A link to the foundation’s website, https://donate.garysinisefoundation.org/fundraiser/1704282, is provided on the GoFundMe page.

“Just think about the service these people have given,” Pollard said. “Think about what these people are giving to our society and how they contribute to our communities. That’s what I want people to think about because they’ve been injured, or maybe deceased, this Gary Sinise Foundation helps them and their families build houses, afford bills. They just do all kinds of good work.”