Licenses & Permits | July 15, 2019
Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 5:
Michael Moore: Golden Valley; wood patio cover, no utilities.
Western Industrial: Kingman; 200 amp electric.
Romar Electric: 3126 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; electrical repair 100 amp.
Barkhurst Electric: 3709 N. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp electrical.
Prince Pools: 1276 E. Storm Cloud Drive, Kingman; gas line to pool heater.
Blue Marlin Electric: 2330 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical panel change.
Blake Cattle: Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.
The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 12:
Fusion Dance Studio: 111 N. Second St., Kingman, dance instruction.
Gotham Grooming: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 5, Kingman; pet grooming.
Sideshow Tattoo &Piercing: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 3, Kingman; tattoo parlors.
Freedom Apparel and Printing: 424 E. Beale St., Kingman; uniforms and embroidery.
proVIZION: 3787 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; screen printing.
Marathon Resources: 1362 E. Erie St., Gilbert; construction.
Amberlyn Artworks: 3740 N. Harvard St., Kingman; photographer.
Healing Hands Massage: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; massage.
Be Good At It: 690 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; floor installs.
Premier Home Health Agency: 3555 Western Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; home health care agencies.
Extreme Landscaping: 793 S. Hano Road, Golden Valley; landscaping.
Healthy Spa: 2601 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; massage.
Kay’s Cleaning Services: 3329 N. Houck Road, Golden Valley; janitorial.
Next Generation Antennas: 1943 E. Fortuna Court, Kingman; manufacturing.
Desert Solutions AC and Heating: 1840 E. Brookdale St., Mesa; heating and cooling.
