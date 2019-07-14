OFFERS
Licenses & Permits | July 15, 2019

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:30 p.m.

Mohave County issued the following building permits for the week ending July 5:

Michael Moore: Golden Valley; wood patio cover, no utilities.

Western Industrial: Kingman; 200 amp electric.

Romar Electric: 3126 E. Snavely Ave., Kingman; electrical repair 100 amp.

Barkhurst Electric: 3709 N. Santa Maria Road, Golden Valley; upgrade from 100 amp to 200 amp electrical.

Prince Pools: 1276 E. Storm Cloud Drive, Kingman; gas line to pool heater.

Blue Marlin Electric: 2330 E. Northfield Ave., Kingman; electrical panel change.

Blake Cattle: Kingman; electrical upgrade 200 amp.

The City of Kingman issued the following business licenses for the week ending July 12:

Fusion Dance Studio: 111 N. Second St., Kingman, dance instruction.

Gotham Grooming: 3001 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 5, Kingman; pet grooming.

Sideshow Tattoo &Piercing: 4055 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. 3, Kingman; tattoo parlors.

Freedom Apparel and Printing: 424 E. Beale St., Kingman; uniforms and embroidery.

proVIZION: 3787 N. Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; screen printing.

Marathon Resources: 1362 E. Erie St., Gilbert; construction.

Amberlyn Artworks: 3740 N. Harvard St., Kingman; photographer.

Healing Hands Massage: 915 Airway Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; massage.

Be Good At It: 690 Shadow Mountain Drive, Kingman; floor installs.

Premier Home Health Agency: 3555 Western Ave., Ste. D, Kingman; home health care agencies.

Extreme Landscaping: 793 S. Hano Road, Golden Valley; landscaping.

Healthy Spa: 2601 Stockton Hill Road, Ste. B, Kingman; massage.

Kay’s Cleaning Services: 3329 N. Houck Road, Golden Valley; janitorial.

Next Generation Antennas: 1943 E. Fortuna Court, Kingman; manufacturing.

Desert Solutions AC and Heating: 1840 E. Brookdale St., Mesa; heating and cooling.

