Man sentenced to 15 years in prison for string of robberies, burglaries

KINGMAN – The court found Preston Earl Milks was the one less involved in the string of burglaries and robberies throughout the Kingman area that targeted homes, gas stations, and some Dollar General stores.

Preston Earl Milks, 26, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday, July 12 in the court of Judge Billy Sipe.



Milks, along with Anthony Scott Axton and Francis William Allison, was arrested and charged in connection with a string of burglaries and robberies.

Adam Cirzan, Milks’ attorney, addressed and agreed with the court that Milks was the less culpable party in these cases.

“He was not the mastermind, he’s not the person who planned any of these crimes,” he said.

Cirzan also said Milks did turn himself into the police, confessed to the crimes and has been cooperative.

“As I stated, he has taken responsibility, he has shown a lot of remorse, he understands that when he is released from prison he needs to make far better decisions in terms of the choices he makes and the actions he takes, and also the people he associates himself with and who he hangs around,” Cirzan said.

Cirzan also mentioned Milks having some mental health issues. His “intellectual functioning” and IQ levels are on the lower ends of average, and he went through special education classes in school.

Milks did address his sorrow to the courtroom for the actions he took.

“I just want to say that I am sorry to all those that I have harmed physically, mentally and emotionally with my actions, and I do regret my actions and I am ashamed of them,” Milks said.



The court found mitigating factors to be that Milks has no previous record of criminal history, that he has mental health issues, his “intellectual functioning” and that he had less involvement in the crimes than co-defendant Allison.

The aggravating factors the court found were the presence of an accomplice, in the offenses as consideration for the receipt, or in the expectation of the receipt, of anything of pecuniary value, and wearing body armor at the time he committed the offense.

The first two aggravated assault charges to which he pleaded guilty were in relation to the burglary of a home in Meadview on or about Jan. 1, 2018. The third aggravated assault charge to which he admitted guilt was for the robbery of a Texaco gas station in Golden Valley.

Milks will have to pay $16,958 in restitution. Three-hundred will be paid to the victim with the initials W.S., $13,108 paid to an insurance company, $500 to the Texaco gas station in Golden Valley, and $2,500 and $550 to Dollar General stores.