Mon, July 15
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide

The Lingenfelter Center’s residents enjoying themselves on July 12. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

By Agata Popeda
Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – When The Lingenfelter Center’s Administrator Kristen Ott saw a video of nursing home residents slipping down waterslides in Ohio, she decided seniors in Kingman deserved to have a blast, too.

The summer slip and slide event took place on Friday, July 12. Residents of two local nursing houses, The Lingenfelter Center and The Gardens at Kingman Assisted Living Center, gathered together and were assisted by an equally excited staff.

Slip and sliding was voluntary. Mary, who is 102 years old went first, but many others chose to simply relax in their chairs on a warm, pleasantly overcast day and enjoy the show. Lemonade, watermelon, and cold water was served.

Ott said she is determined to make sure seniors are as engaged and enjoy the best quality of life possible.

Slip and slide is one of many fun events she and her team put together, often working closely with the Gardens.

News