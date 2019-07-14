OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Mon, July 15
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

‘Spider-Man’ does victory lap over ‘Crawl,’ ‘Stuber’

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the latest film of the franchise, “Spider-Man: Far from Home.” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Tom Holland plays Spider-Man in the latest film of the franchise, “Spider-Man: Far from Home.” (Sony Pictures Entertainment)

Originally Published: July 14, 2019 7:22 p.m.

LOS ANGELES (AP) – "Spider-Man: Far From Home" is celebrating another weekend at No. 1, but non-franchise fare continues to struggle at the box office. Fresh studio-released counterprogramming such as the horror movie "Crawl" and the action-comedy "Stuber" barely made a dent in the web-slinger's earnings, although there is a glimmer of hope in the independent world.

The "Spider-Man" sequel added $45.3 million in its second weekend, down only 51% according to studio estimates Sunday, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million. Globally, Sony Pictures' "Far From Home" has already grossed $847 million.

Disney and Pixar's "Toy Story 4" landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters. It's now earned $346.4 million from North American theaters.

But while the well-reviewed franchises are thriving, original newcomers are facing an uphill battle in wide-release.

"Crawl," a thriller from Paramount Pictures, debuted in third with an estimated $12 million against a reported $13.5 million budget. Directed by Alexandre Aja, "Crawl" stars Barry Pepper and Kaya Scodelario as a father and daughter trapped in their home with a bunch of angry alligators during a hurricane. The R-rated pic has been was not screened for critics in advance, which usually signals a dud, but it has been surprisingly well-received by critics since opening. It's currently 88% fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

The Uber comedy "Stuber" got off to a bumpier start with an estimated $8 million from over 3,000 North American locations. The R-rated Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista film cost a reported $16 million to produce and has not inspired the best reviews (it's resting at a rotten 46. It's the latest Fox film to be released by Disney.

"People always complain about the lack of original offerings from the studios especially during the summer but this summer in particular it seems like audiences are turning their backs on these films," observed Comscore senior media analyst Paul Dergarabedian. "It's a real head-scratcher in a way as to why some of these films aren't doing well."

Estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at U.S. and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Where available, the latest international numbers for Friday through Sunday are also included. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

1.”Spider-Man: Far From Home,” $45.3 million.

2.”Toy Story 4,” $20.7 million.

3.”Crawl,” $12 million.

4.”Stuber,” $8 million.

5.”Yesterday,” $6.8 million.

6.”Aladdin,” $5.9 million.

7.”Annabelle Comes Home,” $5.6 million.

8.”Midsommar,” $3.6 million.

9.”The Secret Life of Pets 2,” $3.1 million.

10.”Men in Black: International,” $2.2

million.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

'Toy Story 4' repeats at No. 1 over 'Annabelle,' 'Yesterday'
‘Ant-Man and the Wasp’ buzzes to $76 million debut
M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Glass’ is No. 1 with $40.6M debut
‘Fantastic Beasts’ flies to top of weekend box office
‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ falls 65 percent in second weekend

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News