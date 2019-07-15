OFFERS
Becoming an Outdoors Woman workshop taking applications now

If you are a lady who is interested in some great outdoors activities, then you might want to investigate this workshop called “Becoming an Outdoors Woman”. (Adobe Images)



mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.

If you are a lady who is interested in some great outdoors activities including bird walks, yoga, fly tying, and night fishing, then you might want to investigate a workshop called “Becoming an Outdoors Woman.”

The workshop started in 1995 and is held at the Friendly Pines facility near Prescott.

The group introduces women to various outdoors skills in an enjoyable, nonthreatening environment with expert instructors. Classes are held during the day and evenings.

Participants can choose the activities they want to learn about. They offer a class on firearms, including marksmanship, and even will teach you how to correctly and safely use a shotgun.

Maybe you would like to learn about fishing. The BOW has instructors on warm-water fishing that is taught at a private pond, which has channel cats and largemouth bass in it. Have you ever wanted to learn how to cast a fly? They offer that class, too.

And there is a lot more to do for those who sign up for the workshop that will be held in September. There are also horsemanship, rappelling, wilderness medicine, map and compass, and hiking courses. In all, over 30 classes are offered.

Participants in this ladies only workshop stay in rustic cabins complete with private showers and bathrooms.

Page McDonald is one of the local ladies who has attended this workshop.

“It was a lot of fun,” McDonald said. “There is such a variety of subjects for the ladies to participate in. I would absolutely recommend this workshop to local women who want to learn more about the outdoors.”

Participants only need to bring personal items, a good attitude and a willingness to learn. The workshop is sponsored by the Arizona Wildlife Federation with a lot of support from the Arizona Game and Fish Department.

The cost of this workshop is $275. For more information, including the class schedule and a registration form, go online to https://azwildlife.org/bow/ or call Kim at 480-201-7456.

