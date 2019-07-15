Bikini-clad woman missing in California's Mojave Desert
SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — Authorities in California say they are searching for a bikini-clad Arizona woman who went missing while hiking in the Mojave Desert.
The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Office says 69-year-old Barbara Thomas, of Bullhead City, was last seen Friday wearing a black bikini, a red baseball cap and tan hiking boots with black socks.
The office says Thomas and her husband were hiking in the Mojave Desert approximately 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of the I-40 freeway when they got separated.
Temperatures in the area climbed to more than 100 degrees (38 Celsius) over the weekend and are forecast to reach triple-digit throughout the week.
Officials say Thomas does not have supplies.
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave 911
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Column
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*