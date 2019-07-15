Body of missing Arizona man found in Wyoming's Snake River
JACKSON, Wyo. — Wyoming authorities say a boater found the body of a northern Arizona man in the Snake River 10 days after he was reported missing.
Lincoln County Sheriff Shane Johnson says the boater called police Sunday afternoon and search and rescue responders pulled the body of 21-year-old Averin Scott out of the water a couple of hours later.
The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports crews had been searching the area since Scott went missing July 4.
He had been spending the summer with an uncle and was staying in a rental house near the Snake River.
Relatives found Scott's phone, wallet, keys and fishing rod at the house and one of his shoes by the river. Officials say his body was found about 25 miles (40 kilometers) south of where he probabaly fell in.
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave 911
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Column
- Dolan Springs man dies in single-vehicle accident Sunday
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Obituary
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*