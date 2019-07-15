OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Column | What’s it going to take for the LMNRA to fix the potholes on Pierce Ferry Road?

Dangerous potholes located on northbound Pierce Ferry Road about a mile from the Dollar General. (Photos by Don Martin)

Dangerous potholes located on northbound Pierce Ferry Road about a mile from the Dollar General. (Photos by Don Martin)

mugshot photo
By Don Martin
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 7:30 p.m.

It was right at sundown as I was heading north on the Pierce Ferry Road about a mile from the Dollar General store when it happened.

I suddenly realized there was a huge pot hole directly in front of me and when I hit it, the 1-ton F-350 truck literally bounced into the oncoming traffic lane!

Fortunately no one was in the southbound traffic lane or else there would have been a serious head-on collision.

I was shaken to say the least and a week later I wondered why those five or six potholes between the Dollar General store and the Meadview turnoff had not been repaired.

To say they are a traffic hazard is an understatement.

I sent a text to Supervisor Jean Bishop about the situation and she advised that the particular stretch of roadway I was referring to was the responsibility of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Supervisor Bishop did say she would call LMNRA and advise it of the situation.

Several days later I was back in Meadview and noticed that nothing had been done to repair the road.

I decided to email the lady at the LMNRA who handles my commercial permit and advise her of the situation. I got a response saying she had left a message for their maintenance section.

A few days later and the road had not been repaired. I posted on Facebook about the situation.

A local resident of Meadview, Bob Sequrira, also posted about the huge potholes in the road and of the dangerous conditions. I later read that several people had called LMNRA and left messages.

Obviously to the residents and visitors to the area, some who are driving large vehicles and pulling heavy boats, this was a potential accident-causing situation.

Then last Tuesday, while on my way home from Meadview, I stopped and photographed all of the potholes since none had been repaired.

I’m not sure what it is going to take to get those potholes fixed, but something had better happen sooner than later!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Meadview, Dolan road work slated
News Briefs: Sunday, March 7, 2010
Mohave County road work announced for this week
News Briefs: Sunday, January 23, 2011
Workers repairing roads north of Kingman

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News