Column | What’s it going to take for the LMNRA to fix the potholes on Pierce Ferry Road?

It was right at sundown as I was heading north on the Pierce Ferry Road about a mile from the Dollar General store when it happened.

I suddenly realized there was a huge pot hole directly in front of me and when I hit it, the 1-ton F-350 truck literally bounced into the oncoming traffic lane!

Fortunately no one was in the southbound traffic lane or else there would have been a serious head-on collision.

I was shaken to say the least and a week later I wondered why those five or six potholes between the Dollar General store and the Meadview turnoff had not been repaired.

To say they are a traffic hazard is an understatement.

I sent a text to Supervisor Jean Bishop about the situation and she advised that the particular stretch of roadway I was referring to was the responsibility of the Lake Mead National Recreation Area. Supervisor Bishop did say she would call LMNRA and advise it of the situation.

Several days later I was back in Meadview and noticed that nothing had been done to repair the road.

I decided to email the lady at the LMNRA who handles my commercial permit and advise her of the situation. I got a response saying she had left a message for their maintenance section.

A few days later and the road had not been repaired. I posted on Facebook about the situation.

A local resident of Meadview, Bob Sequrira, also posted about the huge potholes in the road and of the dangerous conditions. I later read that several people had called LMNRA and left messages.

Obviously to the residents and visitors to the area, some who are driving large vehicles and pulling heavy boats, this was a potential accident-causing situation.

Then last Tuesday, while on my way home from Meadview, I stopped and photographed all of the potholes since none had been repaired.

I’m not sure what it is going to take to get those potholes fixed, but something had better happen sooner than later!