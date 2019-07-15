Francis William Allison moves to court of Judge Rick Lambert

KINGMAN – After having the terms of his plea agreement rejected by Judge Billy Sipe in June, Francis William Allison will try again in the court of Judge Rick Lambert.

In April, 59-year-old Allison pleaded guilty to one count of armed robbery as a dangerous Class 2 felony and four counts of aggravated assault as dangerous Class 3 felonies. His guilty pleas were in relation to three cases.

The other counts for which Allison is charged, encompassed by seven additional cases and around 50 felony charges, were dropped by the state in the agreement. The state alleges that Allison played a part in numerous robberies and burglaries throughout the Kingman area, such as at Dollar General stores.

Allison withdrew his guilty pleas after Judge Sipe rejected the deal, which would have seen the defendant serve between 21 and 28 years in prison.

Now in the court of Judge Rick Lambert, Allison will once again attempt to enter into a plea agreement. He has a change of plea hearing set for 4 p.m. Sept. 11.

Preston Earl Milks, 26, a codefendant in a number of the cases in which Allison is charged, was sentenced to 15 years in prison Friday, July 12. A trial date for Anthony Scott Axton, 33, the third and final codefendant in some of the cases in which the other two men were charged, is set for July 23. Depending on how the court lays out his sentence should he be found guilty, Axton could be incarcerated for life.