Tue, July 16
Gastroenterologist joins KRMC medical team

Dr. Jeremy Kaplan

Dr. Jeremy Kaplan

Originally Published: July 15, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center is welcoming Dr. Jeremy Kaplan to its medical team.

Kaplan joins High Desert Gastroenterology, providing evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment for conditions of the digestive tract and biliary system, including the esophagus, stomach, intestines, liver, pancreas, gallbladder, and bile ducts.

Kaplan has completed extensive training in medicine of the digestive tract, including a fellowship in gastroenterology and hepatology with New York Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia Medical School.

Prior to attending medical school, Kaplan worked in a medical clinic in Honduras, helping provide primary and obstetric care to underserved patients.

“I try to provide the best quality of care to every patient I see,” Kaplan said.

He takes time with each patient to explore how diet, exercise, work, and home life interact to affect the health of the individual.

“I want to create a lasting relationship and work with the patient to achieve their health goals,” he said.

High Desert Gastroenterology is located in the KRMC Medical Professional Building, 1739 Beverly Ave. For more information call 928-681-8715.

Information provided by KRMC

