Horoscopes | July 16, 2019

Birthdays: Gareth Bale, 30; AnnaLynne McCord, 32; Corey Feldman, 48; Will Ferrell, 52.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Consider every angle of a situation before you get involved. Avoid physical and emotional stress.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Show what you can do rather than talk about your plans. Positive change is doable.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): Don’t let someone manipulative take advantage of you. If someone shows too much interest, listen more and say less.



CANCER (June 21-July 22): You’ll come up with great alternatives if you rely on experience to avoid making the same mistake. Share with someone you love and trust, and you’ll find your way.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Take a look at the offers that come your way, but don’t buy into something without investigating what’s entailed. An impromptu decision will lead to a loss.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Too many options can be a bit confusing, but sticking to what’s practical will bring you peace of mind. Personal growth will lead to a positive lifestyle change.



LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Exercise, physical labor or living a moderate lifestyle will encourage fitness and well-being. Listen to your heart, not hearsay.



SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Follow the path that makes you feel most exhilarated and alive to discover where it takes you. You are overdue for a change that will stimulate you to start something new.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You’ll be taken advantage of if you appear to be gullible. Play it safe when it comes to investments and joint endeavors.



CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Set priorities, and live up to your expectations. A change at home will lift your spirits, but if someone you live with or near isn’t happy with your plan, alter what you are doing to avoid a dispute.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Only make or agree to a necessary change. A deal that includes others may not be as good as you are led to believe.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Keep your life simple, stay focused on what’s important to you and don’t overdo it physically, emotionally or financially. Live within your means, and avoid adding stress to your life.

