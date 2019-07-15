It’s hard to get a handle on unreported crimes

KINGMAN – It is commonly known that the majority of crimes committed in the U.S. are never reported to police, with rape and sexual assault considered the most underreported violent crimes. Surveys such as the National Crime Victimization Survey notoriously show that the police are not being informed about more than half of the rapes committed.

According to Kingman Police Department’s 2018 Annual Report, there were seven reports of sexual assault last year, and 47 sexual assault calls for service over the past five years.

The rate of unreported crimes tends to be high in immigrant communities, where victims fear deportation, and KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper does not believe that is a local problem.

“It is a transitory community,” he said. “Immigrants who pass through Kingman rarely stay here. We don’t interact with them much.”

Cooper stated his officers have no way of knowing what type of crimes are underreported.

“Bu we do have a good relationship with the community,” he said. “If there was a major problem, I would expect to know about it. It would come across.”

In 2017, the Pew Research Center concluded that only about half of the violent crimes and one-third of property crimes in the U.S. are reported to police. There’s a significant variation in the reporting and solving of crimes, depending on the specific kind of offense, too. For example, people typically report auto theft, but are less likely to report a household burglary, and even less a sexual assault.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office has no way to research what crimes are the most “underreported.”

“There’s no way to calculate those numbers, and we will not speculate,” said Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen.

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office is a huge advocate for “see something, say something” and encourages the community to speak up if they see or know of any crimes being committed.

One of the crimes on the rise is hate crime. According to the Chicago Tribune: “More than half of the 250,000 hate crimes that took place each year between 2004 and 2015 went unreported to law enforcement for a variety of reasons, according to a special report on hate crimes from the Bureau of Justice Statistics.”

The most common reason for a crime to go unreported is victims not considering the crime important and not believing that police would help.