OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Corporations are gobbling up Medicare rebates and making us pay more

Paul Gray, Kingman
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 7:29 p.m.

As a retiree who takes regular medication for epilepsy and thrombophilia (blood clots), I am beyond frustrated with the cost of prescription drugs under Medicare Part D. The advanced medications I take work very well, but it seems that almost every time I refill my prescriptions, the cost-sharing amount I’m charged goes up.

I currently pay hundreds of dollars a month out-of-pocket for my medications and every time I walk into the pharmacy, I am terrified that this is the time I won’t be able to afford to walk out with my medications.

The Medicare program is meant to help seniors like myself afford the drugs we need to live a quality life, which is why I found it alarming when I was told pharmaceutical manufacturers often issue rebates for the drugs I take, but that those rebates are gobbled up by private insurers who offer prescription drug plans under Medicare.

Fortunately, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has taken notice of this atrocity and has proposed a change to Medicare Part D that would see rebates provided by drug makers passed directly to seniors. For me, this could mean putting hundreds of dollars a year back in my pocket.

I support this plan and hope the administration will approve it and move forward immediately. It’s absurd that huge companies are able to take cost-saving rebates intended for patients to further line their pockets while patients like me continue to pay more and more.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Congress mulls cap on what Medicare enrollees pay for drugs
White House yanks drug ‘rebate’ plan to ease costs for some
Drug coverage off to rocky start
Medicare drug coverage starts Sunday
Few teeth in Trump's prescription to reduce drug prices

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News