Partial closure of Western Avenue set for Wednesday

KINGMAN – Two new sewer service connections will require the closure of part of Western Avenue Wednesday, July 17.

Western Avenue will be closed from Davis to Motor avenues with work scheduled for 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday. Traffic control will be in place, with “road work ahead” and detour signage to appear a few blocks before the closure takes effect.

The work is being performed by Kincheloe Construction.

Information provided by the City of Kingman