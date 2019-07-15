President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
KINGMAN – President Donald Trump is not a hunter or angler, but he knows the importance of these activities to the American public. He also knows how important access is to federal lands and waterways by the American public.
“He basically said, “Get-R-Done,” said Interior Secretary David Bernhardt, who is heading the opening of 1.4 million acres and the elimination of 7,500 rules and regulations limiting access that were made law during the Obama Administration.
“The president fundamentally gets that hunters and anglers are the true conservationists in our society,” Bernhardt said. “He understands that history and that we need to act in efforts to expand hunting and fishing while at the same time being respectful of private land rights, respectful of state law.”
The question now is how soon this will happen. Bernhardt said that after the public comment period is over, it could be implemented as soon as September. Many hope that it will be done by the opening of the September dove season.
