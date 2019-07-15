OFFERS
Prospector collapses, dies near Chloride

Two men were prospecting in the area and one of them collapsed, according to MCSO Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen. (Courtesy)



Originally Published: July 15, 2019 2:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say a 74-year-old man collapsed and died in the area of Cherum Peak near Chloride in the early afternoon of Thursday, July 11, 2019.

Two men were prospecting in the area and one of them collapsed, according to MCSO Public Information Specialist Anita Mortensen. The other man called MCSO for help.

Mohave County Search and Rescue was activated, and a Classic Air medical helicopter was launched. The helicopter located the men and its personnel had to make their way on foot with their medical equipment through rugged and heavily tree-covered terrain, according to Mortensen.

Searchers on the ground located the men and determined “all life-saving efforts” had been exhausted.

Department of Public Safety Ranger 1 helicopter based out of Phoenix was launched, and its hoisting system was used to remove the deceased man.

Information provided by MCSO

