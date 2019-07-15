OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

School retirees organization increasing inventory of school supplies

Everyone is asked to bring school supplies and enjoy lunch and time to socialize with fellow retired school employees. (Adobe Images)

Everyone is asked to bring school supplies and enjoy lunch and time to socialize with fellow retired school employees. (Adobe Images)

Originally Published: July 15, 2019 6:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – Kingman Area School Retirees Association is hosting its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday to gather school supplies, hear from its scholar recipient, and get a short report on the state convention.

The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Garlic Clove, 509 Beale St.

Everyone is asked to bring school supplies and enjoy lunch and time to socialize with fellow retired school employees. Everyone who has worked with children in the schools, whether locally or elsewhere, are welcome to attend.

KASRA is part of the All Arizona School Retirees Association and works to protect pensions, which is a concern for everyone who has worked in the schools in some capacity.

Information provided by Joanna Haspels, KASRA

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Organization Photo: Kingman Area School Retirees' Association
Organization Photo: Kingman Area School Retirees' Association
Kingman KASRA officials ready for state convention
Photo: Money Well Spent
Kingman Area School Retirees' Association

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News