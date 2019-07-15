School retirees organization increasing inventory of school supplies
KINGMAN – Kingman Area School Retirees Association is hosting its regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday to gather school supplies, hear from its scholar recipient, and get a short report on the state convention.
The meeting is from 11:30 a.m. to about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at The Garlic Clove, 509 Beale St.
Everyone is asked to bring school supplies and enjoy lunch and time to socialize with fellow retired school employees. Everyone who has worked with children in the schools, whether locally or elsewhere, are welcome to attend.
KASRA is part of the All Arizona School Retirees Association and works to protect pensions, which is a concern for everyone who has worked in the schools in some capacity.
Information provided by Joanna Haspels, KASRA
