Take a free online presence workshop for small businesses

KINGMAN – Arizona Small Business Development Center Network is coming to Kingman to host a “Creating a Strong Online Presence for Your Business” workshop at 8:30 a.m., Thursday, July 18 at the Kingman Powerhouse, 120 W. Andy Devine Ave. #2.

SBDC was invited by Kingman Main Street, a group devoted to revitalizing the heart of Kingman and determined to continue the positive direction downtown has taken over the last five years.

The workshop will cover creating a strong online presence for your business by identifying four key areas where every business needs to be online. One can learn digital marketing strategies, social media branding and calendar ideas, including practical advice on how to create a social media post or how to send a monthly newsletter.

“Our world has become largely digital with access to thousands of consumers at the click of the button,” said Jasmine Martin from Kingman Main Street, a group that would like to see downtown small business owners attend. “It's important to figure out the best strategy to tell your brand story in a concise and efficient manner to potential customers so you can focus your time on running the nuts and bolts of your operation. Without a strong online presence, you're missing out on all those potential customers who use the internet to decide where to shop.”

Click on the “Events Calendar” button to register at www.azsbdc.net or call 928-753-0894.