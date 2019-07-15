OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  80.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

There are many ways you can help fund the K-9 Foundation and keep crime at bay

Deputy Shawn McClery and his K-9 partner Grimm are expected to complete their certification soon and join the ranks of the MCSO K-9 Program during mid-August. McClery and Grimm will be assigned to the Lake Havasu City region. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Deputy Shawn McClery and his K-9 partner Grimm are expected to complete their certification soon and join the ranks of the MCSO K-9 Program during mid-August. McClery and Grimm will be assigned to the Lake Havasu City region. (Photo by Butch Meriwether/For the Miner)

Butch Meriwether, For the Miner
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 7:26 p.m.

GOLDEN VALLEY – Most residents believe the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Program is funded by the state and the county, and that can be no further from the truth.

The K-9 Program receives no funding from the state of Arizona, the county, or the sheriff’s office. It operates solely on donations from businesses and concerned citizens.

Because of this, the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation has a continuing need for donations for their ongoing effort to help support the MCSO K-9 Program.

“Every month we pay for their food, their vet bills, and equipment needed such as vests and booties for their feet in the hot weather,” said K-9 Foundation officials. “We can’t send the K-9s out to track someone in bare feet. We have to keep them safe while they work since the work they do benefits the entire community and helps keep all of us a little safer.”

The foundation currently provides financial support to Mohave County Sheriff’s Office’s four deputy/K-9 teams assigned to the MCSO K-9 Program.

They include:

• Deputy J. Felish, along with his K-9 partner Brutus, patrols the Arizona Strip area;

• Sergeant K. McCool, along with his K-9 partner Chase, patrols the Kingman and Golden Valley areas;

• Deputy J. Wilson, along with his K-9 partner Doc, patrols the Fort Mohave, Topock and Mohave Valley areas;

• Deputy K. Gunnoe, along with his K-9 partner Bruno, patrols the Kingman and Golden Valley areas; and

• a fifth handler-K-9 team, Deputy S. McClery and his K-9 partner Grimm, will complete their certification soon and join the ranks of the MCSO K-9 Program during mid-August. He and his K-9 will be assigned to the Lake Havasu City region.

“Once Deputy McClery and his K-9 partner Grimm finish their training, they will join our K-9 team,” Sheriff Doug Schuster said. “This is a great asset to our citizens and deputies as we will continue to aggressively attack illegal drug trafficking and work diligently to rid our streets of this illegal poison.”

The sheriff wanted to stress that even though the deputies and their canine partners are assigned to a normal patrol area, if someone needs a K-9 they will respond wherever they are needed.

As part of fundraising efforts, the foundation continues to partner with individuals and business throughout the county and has started a GoFundMe account that can be accessed at https://www.gofundme.com/mohave-county-sheriff039s-office-K-9s. The foundation also maintains a website at https://mcsK-9f.com and people can donate there by using the “donate” button.

“We rely on the support of the foundation as they are invaluable to the success of the program,” Schuster said. “People are very excited countywide about our K-9 Program. I too am very excited about it. I look forward to deploying these K-9s in an ongoing effort to reduce crime, especially drug-related activity.”

Randy Gallagher, owner of Gallagher’s Dining & Pub, 3524 McCulloch Blvd N. in Lake Havasu City, recently presented a $990 check to K-9 Foundation Board Member Ginnie Howardson. The proceeds were from two comedy weekend shows at Gallagher’s during June. According to patrons of the dining and pub, they were great shows, good people, great food and lots of fun.

K-9 Foundation officials will host an informational booth at the Route 66 Country Music Street Fair Sept. 21-22 on Beale Street in Kingman, and also at the Laughlin River Lodge Third annual Car Show Nov. 1-2 in Laughlin.

K-9 Foundation will also host the K-9 Car Show from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Mohave Market Place, 5480 AZ-95, in Fort Mohave.

All proceeds from the car show will benefit the Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation and will be utilized to support the MCSO K-9 Program.

The car show is open to classics, rat rods, customs, regular cars, trucks and motorcycles.

“We do not discriminate. It can be that old banged-up-beater vehicle that has been passed down from family member to family member over the years,” said foundation officials. “If it has an engine, runs and can be driven into the car show, we’ll be excited about it and will accept the entry. If car dealerships have a vehicle or vehicles they would like to highlight, we’ll accept their entries, too.”

Cost of an entry for the car show is $35 per vehicle, and the first 125 entries will receive a special T-shirt and goodie bag.

For those who would like to make a sponsorship donation of $50, $100 or more, their names will be prominently displayed on a “sponsorship board” during the car show. For more information about the car show, call Foundation Treasurer Cheri Ahlemeir, and sponsorship forms and entries can be sent to her at 4043 Segundo Drive, Bullhead City, AZ 86429.

The Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization and all donations are a tax-deductible contribution.

People who would like more information about Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 Foundation, would like to host a fundraiser event, or would like to make a tax-deductible donation can call John Sanchelli at 651-270-0920.

Make a difference in your community by teaming with the Mohave County Sheriff's K-9 Foundation in its efforts to maintain the MCSO K-9 units and to take a bite out of crime!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Upcoming golf tournament supports MCSO K-9 Program
Donations sought for Mohave County Sheriff’s K-9 program
MCSO deputy/K-9 teams keep Mohave County safe
Car show to support Mohave County Sheriff's Office K-9s
Mohave County Sheriff's Office is seeking to revive its K-9 program

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News