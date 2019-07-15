OFFERS
Trial date set in bridge-blocking case

Matthew Phillip Wright (Mohave County Jail)

Matthew Phillip Wright (Mohave County Jail)

mugshot photo
By Travis Rains
Originally Published: July 15, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – A trial date has been set in the case of Matthew Phillip Wright, who faces a terrorism charge among other felony counts for allegedly blocking Pat Tillman Bridge, but a non-trial resolution could still come to fruition.

Wright, 31, is accused of blocking Pat Tillman Bridge with an armored vehicle and firearms in June 2018, and later that month was charged by the Mohave County Grand Jury on felony counts of terrorism, aggravated assault, a Class 2 felony misconduct involving weapons, a Class 6 felony of misconduct involving weapons and unlawful flight from a pursuing law enforcement vehicle.

Wright’s attorney, Michael Denea, told the court the defendant recently underwent a mental evaluation, the results of which will be compiled in a report toward the beginning of August. That examination could be used in plea deal discussions. Wright also took a polygraph test, however, those results will not be used at trial.

Should it be necessary, Wright’s trial will begin at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 3, 2019. His next court appearance will be for a status conference at 9:30 a.m. Sept. 23.

