2 children die in reported Parker drowning incident
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two juvenile girls were reported to have drowned Sunday morning, July 15, in a canal behind Bluewater Lagoon in Parker.
The incident was reported widely on local social media. Many media posts offered condolences to their families.
According to witnesses on social media, the two girls went into the canal and they didn’t come up. It’s not clear why they went into the canal. Their bodies were recovered that afternoon.
There are many websites on the dangers of entering canals like the one behind Bluewater Lagoon. These websites note quick currents could pull people under water, and there are objects in canals, such as culverts and grates, where people could become trapped.
Comments and rumors on social media led to this posting at the Parker Orchids & Onions Facebook Page: “As you all know it has been a sad day here in our community. But please I ask that we let the family members morn and have some privacy for these tragic events are hard to even accept. Please let the police finish their investigations and I’m sure there will be some kind of news bulletin put out on Social Media from them. Right now all Kinds of rumors are being spread and it’s not what the families need right now. So please with all due respect, let’s just keep them in our thoughts & prayers. Admin.”
