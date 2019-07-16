OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  104.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

2 children die in reported Parker drowning incident

Bluewater Lagoon (Google Map)

Bluewater Lagoon (Google Map)

John Gutekunst, Today’s News-Herald
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 3:59 p.m.

LAKE HAVASU CITY – Two juvenile girls were reported to have drowned Sunday morning, July 15, in a canal behind Bluewater Lagoon in Parker.

The incident was reported widely on local social media. Many media posts offered condolences to their families.

According to witnesses on social media, the two girls went into the canal and they didn’t come up. It’s not clear why they went into the canal. Their bodies were recovered that afternoon.

There are many websites on the dangers of entering canals like the one behind Bluewater Lagoon. These websites note quick currents could pull people under water, and there are objects in canals, such as culverts and grates, where people could become trapped.

Comments and rumors on social media led to this posting at the Parker Orchids & Onions Facebook Page: “As you all know it has been a sad day here in our community. But please I ask that we let the family members morn and have some privacy for these tragic events are hard to even accept. Please let the police finish their investigations and I’m sure there will be some kind of news bulletin put out on Social Media from them. Right now all Kinds of rumors are being spread and it’s not what the families need right now. So please with all due respect, let’s just keep them in our thoughts & prayers. Admin.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News