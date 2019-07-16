According to an insurance comparison website, Arizona is ranked second for the most street racing citations

Adrenaline starts consuming your body from your head to your toes as your foot starts to press against the gas, ready to floor it at the sound of “Go!” Sitting behind the wheel, racing to the finish line is the goal, and trying to beat out the other racer who is right behind your tail wanting to pass you and win.

According to a recent finding by Insurify, an insurance comparison shopping website, Arizona ranks second for the most street racing citations. Other states high on the list with Arizona are Virginia, California, Oklahoma, Arkansas, North Carolina, South Carolina, Missouri, Florida and Georgia.

Insurify determined its findings by comparing over 1.6 million car insurance applications where drivers disclosed whether they have committed a street racing violation.

Although Arizona may be one of the highest states with the most drivers street racing, Kingman Police Department officers don’t see it as an issue locally.

KPD Deputy Chief Rusty Cooper said Kingman doesn’t currently have a problem with street racing but there have been a few incidents over the years.

“A group of likeminded individuals gathers in the parking lot of Tractor Supply on occasion,” he said. “(It’s) not usually a problem until one or more can’t resist the temptation to display their speed in the parking lot or as they enter the roadway. Otherwise it is not a significant problem.”

Mohave County Sheriff’s Office Lieutenant Steve Padilla said there has been a group in Kingman that conducts street races.

“The group will typically meet at a location in Kingman and then drive to wherever the prearranged racing location is,” he said. “Most times, the racing location is not known to us, but if we find out the location, we will shut it down.”

Six states in the southern region of the country made it to the top 10, whereas not one state from the northern region made it on the list.

The three other states are located in the West and Midwest regions of the U.S.

On average, nine out of 100,000 drivers nationwide have received a citation for street racing. In Arizona, every 28 out of 100,000 drivers have a street racing violation and 9.23% of drivers have prior speeding tickets.

According to Insurify, Arizona has a proportion of street racers three times the national average.

“According to A.R.S. 28-708, person shall not drive a vehicle or participate in any manner in a race, speed competition or contest, drag race or acceleration contest, test of physical endurance or exhibition of speed or acceleration or for the purpose of making a speed record on a street or highway.”

First offenders can be punished by fines up to $2,500 as well as six months in jail.