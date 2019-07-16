OFFERS
Tue, July 16
Clean City Commission addresses composting in Kingman

Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough will lead a discussion and answer questions on composting programs at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:24 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Clean City Commission has plenty of business to address, including composting and cleanups, at its meeting set for 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18 in Council chambers, 310 N. Fourth St.

The meeting will begin with a few reports on City happenings such as on the CCC’s participation in the City of Kingman Expo held May 30. The second report to be given is in regards to changes to the EZ Recycling Drop Program and the end of the curbside recycling pilot program.

Items that remain for consideration under old business include promoting community involvement and expanding the Adopt-a-Block program to include parks and trails.

Wastewater Superintendent Keelan Yarbrough will lead a discussion and answer questions on composting programs at the Hilltop Wastewater Treatment Plant.

In other business, commissioners will consider CCC participation in the Day of Caring’s citywide cleanup and the Mohave County Fair.

