OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Dear Abby | Parents unsure how to begin having ‘the talk’ with son

mugshot photo
By Abigail Van Buren
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:20 p.m.

Dear Abby: I have a young, preteen grandson who is asking his parents “facts of life” questions. They are bewildered about how to give him the information. I’d be grateful if you could share details of the publication you have for this purpose and how to get it. – Grandmom in Clinton Township, Mich.

Dear Grandmom: Many parents find the subject of sex embarrassing, so they postpone discussing it with their children. They forget that children today mature earlier and are exposed to sexual images and references more often than those of previous generations.

When “The Talk” finally happens, it’s often too late. It is important that parents begin discussing subjects like alcohol, smoking, drugs, sex and family values well before their children are tempted to experiment. My booklet “What Every Teen Should Know” was written to help parents break the ice and get the conversation going. It can be ordered by sending your name and mailing address, plus check or money order for $8 (U.S. funds) to Dear Abby Teen Booklet, P.O. Box 447, Mount Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price. His parents should review it before starting a discussion to deal with their son’s questions that might arise.

Among the important topics included are: “How old must a girl be before she can get pregnant?” “How old must a boy be before he can father a child?” Other topics, including peer pressure, dating, STDs, drugs and alcohol, are also covered. The more information his parents can provide, the better prepared your grandson will be to make informed choices in the future. I hope my booklet will be a helpful tool for facilitating the many conversations his parents will have with their son.

Dear Abby: My son recently died in an accident. His death was unexpected and shocking, and we are all heartbroken, especially his girlfriend. I know he was having doubts about their relationship because he told me, but she doesn’t know.

We have grown very close since the accident. She says things like, “’Danny’ and I were meant to be.” It makes me think I should tell her the truth. But I’m afraid if I do, it will affect our friendship and break her heart again. What do you think? Should she know or not? – Treading Lightly

Dear Treading: Because the tragedy is recent, I see nothing to be gained by shattering her illusion. Assure her you will always be there for her if she needs you.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Dear Abby | Grandma is at a loss for words of advice for smitten grandson
Dear Abby: One way to measure success is how your kids describe you
Dear Abby: Girls’ mom needs jump start in conversation about puberty
Dear Abby | Love wasn’t enough to keep man close to grandparents
Dear Abby | Grandma is collateral damage in man’s war with mother

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News