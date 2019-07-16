Golden Valley pedestrian killed in collision
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 4:07 p.m.
KINGMAN – A 34-year-old Golden Valley man was killed at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, July 15 after being struck by a car on westbound State Route 68.
According to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, the man was in the roadway when struck by a silver Honda four-door hatchback. There was little to no ambient lighting in the area.
Next of kin has not yet been notified, and the man’s name has not been released.
Information provided by the Arizona Department of Public Safety
