Horoscopes | July 17, 2019

Birthdays: Luke Bryan, 43; Carey Hart, 44; David Hasselhoff, 67; Donald Sutherland, 84.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): Get out and do things that will broaden your intellect and keep you updated with technology and current affairs. Knowledge is power, and when it comes to fighting for something you want, it will be your path to success.



TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Hold your thoughts until you are sure you have your facts straight. Don’t waste your time arguing with someone who will never see things your way.



GEMINI (May 21-June 20): A passionate approach to life and how you want to live will discourage others from meddling in your affairs. Be open and prepared to take action.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): It’s up to you to choose the first step or to plan for the future. Be grateful for what you have, but realize your potential.



LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Showing confidence and consistency is the best way to counter any opposition you face. Be receptive, but make the decision that’s right for you.



VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): An emotional issue concerning someone you live with or deal with regularly shouldn’t be allowed to stand in your way. Get involved in functions or projects that are geared toward making improvements.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Choose to take the high road when someone is challenging to deal with. Offering positivity and tolerance will be enough to stifle someone who is demanding.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): Take note of your options, and choose to take the path that is clear-cut and without controversy. Arguing over petty issues is a waste of time that could be spent developing something you really want to pursue.



SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): If you keep giving too much and getting too little in return, it won’t be long before you become fed up. Invest your time and money in your skills and future.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Keep plans that might not work out a secret for now. A change at home will make your life easier, and sharing something you enjoy with someone you love will bring you closer together.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Put your energy to good use. Honesty may not be welcome, but it will help you figure out where you stand and what you need to do.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are best to keep your thoughts and plans to yourself. Personal improvements or helping someone who appreciates you should be your goal.