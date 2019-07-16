KRMC Cancer Center now conducting clinical trials

KINGMAN – Kingman Regional Medical Center announced the KRMC Cancer Center is now conducting clinical trials for cancer patients, offering the only cancer clinical trials in Mohave County.

Clinical trials are studies that aim to find new cancer treatments and improve quality of life for those affected by cancer.

Through these trials, doctors look for new ways to diagnose, treat, and manage cancer – as well as ways to manage side effects of treatment.

To conduct the clinical trials, the Cancer Center has partnered with the National Cancer Institute’s Community Oncology Research Program.

“NCORP is a great way for community cancer centers to access the types of clinical trials you might otherwise find only in larger cities or university hospitals,” said Dr. Edgardo Rivera, Medical Oncologist at KRMC’s Cancer Center.

Prior to coming to Kingman, Dr. Rivera conducted cancer research and studies at M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas – the top ranked cancer center in the United States.

“Dr. Rivera’s expertise has been instrumental in bringing clinical trials to our area, and we are excited to offer these options to our patients,” said Lisa Pickering, clinical trials coordinator.

Clinical trials can benefit both current and future patients. Participants gain access to some of the most advanced treatment options available. For patients with hard-to-treat cancers or cancer that hasn’t responded to other treatments, clinical trials can offer alternatives.

The Cancer Center will begin with four separate studies for the following conditions: chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), triple-negative breast cancer, prostate cancer, and melanoma.

Some studies are indicated only for patients who have already tried certain types of treatment without success.

The Cancer Center began screening patients for eligibility July 15 and will add different studies as the program moves forward.

For more information, contact the KRMC Cancer Center’s Clinical Trials Coordinator Lisa Pickering at 928-263-3385.

Information provided by KRMC