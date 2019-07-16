OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Camps on the border are concentration camps

Sharon Weber, Kingman resident
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:23 p.m.

My father was a Jewish immigrant from Warsaw, Poland. He was a decorated hero in WWII.

He immigrated in 1920, but many of his family remained in Warsaw. They all perished in the Shoah (Holocaust).

I am thankful he is not alive today to see the travesty taking place on our borders. I am writing today to ask you to please CEASE publishing columns and news releases by columnists, news people, and politicians “claiming” Jewish people are offended by the use of the term “Concentration Camps” when referring to camps set up to detain desperate refugees and children. (The definition is historically correct, even in the dictionary.)

It is NOT TRUE. Far from the truth – Jews are appalled by the camps, the policy, and the treatment of these refugees. They are standing together around the country to oppose these camps and this policy. It is all over the real national news.

And we are truly offended with those people using the pain of the Holocaust to justify and push an agenda of cruelty and inhumane behavior here in the United States.

Never again is now!

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Holocaust remembered as warning amid far-right resurgence
LeMond, Holocaust survivors ride to celebrate Jewish life
NAU professor to talk at MCC about taking German father to Nazi camp
World's oldest man, a Holocaust survivor, dies at 113
MCC hosts NAU professor to talk about taking German father to Nazi camp

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News