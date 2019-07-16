Letter | Camps on the border are concentration camps
My father was a Jewish immigrant from Warsaw, Poland. He was a decorated hero in WWII.
He immigrated in 1920, but many of his family remained in Warsaw. They all perished in the Shoah (Holocaust).
I am thankful he is not alive today to see the travesty taking place on our borders. I am writing today to ask you to please CEASE publishing columns and news releases by columnists, news people, and politicians “claiming” Jewish people are offended by the use of the term “Concentration Camps” when referring to camps set up to detain desperate refugees and children. (The definition is historically correct, even in the dictionary.)
It is NOT TRUE. Far from the truth – Jews are appalled by the camps, the policy, and the treatment of these refugees. They are standing together around the country to oppose these camps and this policy. It is all over the real national news.
And we are truly offended with those people using the pain of the Holocaust to justify and push an agenda of cruelty and inhumane behavior here in the United States.
Never again is now!
