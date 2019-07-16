Letter | Census question

In recent news we were told that President Donald Trump wanted to place a question on citizenship within the U.S. Census for 2020. This of course caused an uproar from many officials of cities, counties, parishes, and states within the continental U.S. And we heard recently that the Supreme Court ruled that it would be unconstitutional. But of what country?

What people did not realize when state officials came out and told the people through the news media that they would lose millions of dollars for schools and education, and millions more in health care in their areas, is that they already told the president how many illegal immigrants are in the states, and even in what cities.

You see, undocumented immigrants is a misnomenclature, as all school children who are of illegal immigrant status are documented and their residence location is known as well. Even those who receive medical care.

So even without having the question on the census next year, each state has already told the president how many illegal immigrants live in their states. Good job people for being so helpful and selling out those people who thought they were unknown. It shows how politicians are more concerned about money than people and the laws of the country where they reside.

I am still trying to understand why a person of another country would think of chasing the American Dream in the U.S. by crossing borders illegally when other immigrants have always gone and sought visas or sought to be placed on a lottery through visiting a U.S. embassy in their country to get here legally to chase that dream without the ball and chain of illegal entry, which can put a stop to it rather quickly when found out.

There are people who are here that wish to allow all those who want to come and live in certain states, but that is for voting and the Electoral College points for each state, as they cannot get people to be foolish enough for the popular vote in elections. Yet.