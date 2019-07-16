OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | Census question

Robert Palmer, Kingman resident
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:22 p.m.

In recent news we were told that President Donald Trump wanted to place a question on citizenship within the U.S. Census for 2020. This of course caused an uproar from many officials of cities, counties, parishes, and states within the continental U.S. And we heard recently that the Supreme Court ruled that it would be unconstitutional. But of what country?

What people did not realize when state officials came out and told the people through the news media that they would lose millions of dollars for schools and education, and millions more in health care in their areas, is that they already told the president how many illegal immigrants are in the states, and even in what cities.

You see, undocumented immigrants is a misnomenclature, as all school children who are of illegal immigrant status are documented and their residence location is known as well. Even those who receive medical care.

So even without having the question on the census next year, each state has already told the president how many illegal immigrants live in their states. Good job people for being so helpful and selling out those people who thought they were unknown. It shows how politicians are more concerned about money than people and the laws of the country where they reside.

I am still trying to understand why a person of another country would think of chasing the American Dream in the U.S. by crossing borders illegally when other immigrants have always gone and sought visas or sought to be placed on a lottery through visiting a U.S. embassy in their country to get here legally to chase that dream without the ball and chain of illegal entry, which can put a stop to it rather quickly when found out.

There are people who are here that wish to allow all those who want to come and live in certain states, but that is for voting and the Electoral College points for each state, as they cannot get people to be foolish enough for the popular vote in elections. Yet.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Supreme Court to decide if 2020 Census can ask about citizenship
Ahead of court ruling, Census Bureau seeks citizenship data
Judge bars citizenship question from 2020 census
Citizenship question will likely be part of 2020 census and could cost Mohave County dollars
Judge hearing testimony on 2020 census citizenship question

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News