OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Letter | My Declaration of Independence

Jason Zeikowitz, Tempe resident
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:24 p.m.

This July 4th, I write my Declaration of Independence from fossil fuels.

We hold these truths to be self-evident: Climate Change is real, human-caused, and dangerous.

In 2018, Arizona had 128 days over 100 degrees, 1 in 12 children developing asthma, and 182 Maricopa County heat-related deaths.

This is just the tip of the iceberg, warn scientists, working like Paul Revere, reporting, “EMISSIONS ARE COMING!” If we do not eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, we are cooked!

Danger is already ashore. While the solar energy industry has emerged like minutemen to lead our country’s job growth, most of our energy consumption remains dependent on harmful fossil fuels imported from tyrants.

The American Revolutionary War has begun. In Phoenix, fossil fuel companies plan to steal all light rail expansion funding, unless Prop 105 is voted down Aug. 27. In Arizona, they plan to destroy renewable energy and energy efficiency standards, unless we voice concern to the Arizona Corporation Commission. In D.C., thanks to the presence of the Sunrise Movement, Democrats are considering a climate debate that can let Washington call the climate crisis to attention.

Let. Science. Ring.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Letter: Let’s just get along
Greenhouse gas emissions cause climate change
Kingman Letter: Obama absolutely perfect
It might take a lot of green to be 'green'
Arizona cities pledge to stick to Paris climate goals

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News