Letter | My Declaration of Independence
This July 4th, I write my Declaration of Independence from fossil fuels.
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Climate Change is real, human-caused, and dangerous.
In 2018, Arizona had 128 days over 100 degrees, 1 in 12 children developing asthma, and 182 Maricopa County heat-related deaths.
This is just the tip of the iceberg, warn scientists, working like Paul Revere, reporting, “EMISSIONS ARE COMING!” If we do not eliminate greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, we are cooked!
Danger is already ashore. While the solar energy industry has emerged like minutemen to lead our country’s job growth, most of our energy consumption remains dependent on harmful fossil fuels imported from tyrants.
The American Revolutionary War has begun. In Phoenix, fossil fuel companies plan to steal all light rail expansion funding, unless Prop 105 is voted down Aug. 27. In Arizona, they plan to destroy renewable energy and energy efficiency standards, unless we voice concern to the Arizona Corporation Commission. In D.C., thanks to the presence of the Sunrise Movement, Democrats are considering a climate debate that can let Washington call the climate crisis to attention.
Let. Science. Ring.
