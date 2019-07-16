Little League State Tournament: Lake Havasu City’s rally comes up short against West Flagstaff

KINGMAN – It is never easy to dig yourself out of a hole, but anything is possible with a little bit of hard work and determination.

Lake Havasu City proved that with a late rally, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-9 setback to West Flagstaff on Monday night during the first round of the Arizona State 10-12 Little League Tournament at Southside Park.

“We didn’t give up, but our defense really killed us early in the ballgame,” said Lake Havasu City manager Brett Vessells. “It took us a lot of effort and heart to try and get back into the game. And we did, we were just one or two good hits at the end there to get back completely and we would have tied it up. But we fell short.”

Lake Havasu City’s early miscues provided West Flagstaff with opportunities to score and that’s exactly what happened. West Flagstaff scored seven runs in the first two innings and four of those were unearned due to an error, passed ball or wild pitch.

Lake Havasu City fell into a 7-3 hole and it didn’t help matters that starting pitcher Alejandro Coronado had to exit the game in the second inning after a tough series of events.

Coronado was struck on the hand by a comebacker during the top of the first and then hit by a pitch during his at-bat in the bottom half of the inning.

The misfortune continued for Coronado as he hurt his shoulder while being called out at home.

“He’s definitely one of our top pitchers,” Vessells said of Coronado. “And it’s tough to see him get hurt like that and go out with shoulder pain. But my second pitcher (Carson Lockman) came in and did a good job – he kept us in the game and that’s what I want.”

Lockman may not have tallied a strikeout in his time on the mound, but he made sure West Flagstaff’s offense didn’t explode for more than two runs.

That kept Lake Havasu City within striking distance as the squad scratched across a run in the third before allowing West Flagstaff to score two in the bottom of the frame for a 9-4 advantage.

However, Lockman was crucial to Lake Havasu City’s five-run fifth inning by drawing the first of five straight walks.

West Flagstaff allowed seven free passes in the frame and Lake Havasu City capitalized by cutting the deficit to 11-9.

Trevor Thompson notched the lone RBI of the inning with a single that plated Landen Nigg.

Thompson paced Lake Havasu City’s offense with a pair of doubles and a run scored, while Colton Rohn connected on a two-run single in the second inning that scored Sammy Garcia and Lockman.

“We wore through their ace and the other pitchers they brought in kind of struggled a little bit with their control,” Vessells said. “So we got closer, but we just couldn’t find a way to finish it off.”

Luckily, Lake Havasu City will live to fight another day, but it will be in the loser’s bracket.

“It’s a challenge losing the first game,” Vessells said. “We didn’t have that challenge in district, but we just have to crawl and make the way through the loser’s bracket. We’re going to try our best and see what happens.”