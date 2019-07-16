OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Little League State Tournament: Lake Havasu City’s rally comes up short against West Flagstaff

Lake Havasu City’s Carson Lockman entered in relief during the second inning of an 11-9 loss to West Flagstaff in the first round of the Arizona State Little League Tournament. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Daily Miner)

Lake Havasu City’s Carson Lockman entered in relief during the second inning of an 11-9 loss to West Flagstaff in the first round of the Arizona State Little League Tournament. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Kingman Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 5:13 p.m.

KINGMAN – It is never easy to dig yourself out of a hole, but anything is possible with a little bit of hard work and determination.

Lake Havasu City proved that with a late rally, but it wasn’t enough in an 11-9 setback to West Flagstaff on Monday night during the first round of the Arizona State 10-12 Little League Tournament at Southside Park.

“We didn’t give up, but our defense really killed us early in the ballgame,” said Lake Havasu City manager Brett Vessells. “It took us a lot of effort and heart to try and get back into the game. And we did, we were just one or two good hits at the end there to get back completely and we would have tied it up. But we fell short.”

Lake Havasu City’s early miscues provided West Flagstaff with opportunities to score and that’s exactly what happened. West Flagstaff scored seven runs in the first two innings and four of those were unearned due to an error, passed ball or wild pitch.

Lake Havasu City fell into a 7-3 hole and it didn’t help matters that starting pitcher Alejandro Coronado had to exit the game in the second inning after a tough series of events.

Coronado was struck on the hand by a comebacker during the top of the first and then hit by a pitch during his at-bat in the bottom half of the inning.

The misfortune continued for Coronado as he hurt his shoulder while being called out at home.

“He’s definitely one of our top pitchers,” Vessells said of Coronado. “And it’s tough to see him get hurt like that and go out with shoulder pain. But my second pitcher (Carson Lockman) came in and did a good job – he kept us in the game and that’s what I want.”

Lockman may not have tallied a strikeout in his time on the mound, but he made sure West Flagstaff’s offense didn’t explode for more than two runs.

That kept Lake Havasu City within striking distance as the squad scratched across a run in the third before allowing West Flagstaff to score two in the bottom of the frame for a 9-4 advantage.

However, Lockman was crucial to Lake Havasu City’s five-run fifth inning by drawing the first of five straight walks.

West Flagstaff allowed seven free passes in the frame and Lake Havasu City capitalized by cutting the deficit to 11-9.

Trevor Thompson notched the lone RBI of the inning with a single that plated Landen Nigg.

Thompson paced Lake Havasu City’s offense with a pair of doubles and a run scored, while Colton Rohn connected on a two-run single in the second inning that scored Sammy Garcia and Lockman.

“We wore through their ace and the other pitchers they brought in kind of struggled a little bit with their control,” Vessells said. “So we got closer, but we just couldn’t find a way to finish it off.”

Luckily, Lake Havasu City will live to fight another day, but it will be in the loser’s bracket.

“It’s a challenge losing the first game,” Vessells said. “We didn’t have that challenge in district, but we just have to crawl and make the way through the loser’s bracket. We’re going to try our best and see what happens.”

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Little League: Kingman North 8-10 All Stars fall short against Lake Havasu City
Kingman 8-10 Little League All Stars lose heartbreaker to Bullhead City
Little League: Kingman North 10-12 All Stars hold on for 1-0 win over Blythe
Ogden's walk-off triple saves Kingman South Little League
Little League Roundup: Kingman's all-around effort propels it past Parker

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News