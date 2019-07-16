Local gardener reciprocates loyalty to her sunflowers

KINGMAN – Sunflowers symbolize loyalty, among other traits, and local gardener Kelly Lopez is loyal to them.

There is an abundance of sunflowers growing in her garden on Cholla Circle.

“We have about 100 sunflowers that are blooming,” Lopez wrote to the Miner. “They are absolutely beautiful.”

Sunflowers are actually many flowers within one, according to Good Housekeeping. It says, “the iconic yellow petals and fuzzy brown centers are actually individual flowers themselves. As many as 2,000 can make up the classic sunflower bloom.”

Birds enjoy sunflowers, too. Feathered friends love to snack on sunflower seeds just like you do, and sunflowers can be turned into birdfeeders.

Good Housekeeping also reports that the tallest sunflower on record is 30 feet, 1 inch.

The bloom was grown in Germany by Hans-Peter Schiffer, who has held the record twice before.