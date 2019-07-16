National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Mohave County
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:30 p.m.
KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning for Mohave County until Wednesday evening.
Gusty winds and dry conditions can lead to high fire danger. Fires that develop can spread quickly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.
Gusts of winds are expected to be as low as 21 mph and as high as 43 mph today. Waves on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave are expected to be 1-2 feet high, and higher in the Virginia Basin.
Information provided by National Weather Service
