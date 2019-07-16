OFFERS
National Weather Service issues red flag warning for Mohave County

Dry conditions and winds can lead to high fire damage. National Weather Service Las Vegas has issued a red flag warning for Mohave County. (Photo by Vanessa Espinoza/Daily Miner)

Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:30 p.m.

KINGMAN – The National Weather Service has extended its red flag warning for Mohave County until Wednesday evening.

Gusty winds and dry conditions can lead to high fire danger. Fires that develop can spread quickly, and outdoor burning is not recommended.

Gusts of winds are expected to be as low as 21 mph and as high as 43 mph today. Waves on Lake Mead and Lake Mohave are expected to be 1-2 feet high, and higher in the Virginia Basin.

Information provided by National Weather Service

photo

Gusty winds 30 to 40 mph and dry conditions will lead to high fire danger for much of southeast Nevada and northwest Arizona today. A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 11 a.m. until 8 p.m. Wednesday evening for these areas. Heed all fire restrictions. The gusty winds will also create waves 1 to 2 feet high on portions of Lake Mead and Lake Mohave with locally higher waves possible in the Virgin Basin. (National Weather Service graphic)

