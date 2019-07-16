OFFERS
Tue, July 16
Plenty of opportunities at the Mohave County Job Fair

The Mohave County Job Fair is returning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

The Mohave County Job Fair is returning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St. (Daily Miner file photo)

Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:29 p.m.

KINGMAN – It can be difficult to find employment, with some job seekers having no luck for years on end. That’s where the Mohave County Job Fair comes into play, providing relief and employment for those in need of a paycheck.

Christine Murphy, business services coordinator at Arizona at Work, reminds the community the Mohave County Job Fair is returning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.

There are more than 200 job classifications in a variety of positions, with current vacancies at the sheriff’s office, development services, the treasurer’s office, courts, public works, public health and more.

Those interested in a career with Mohave County can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mohavecountyaz, or head down to the job fair.

“They’re good jobs. It’s with the county government,” Murphy said.

Business Services will also be present at the job fair. That service helps employers find the right candidates and even provides tools that serve to upgrade the skills of current employees.

A quick glance at the website reveals jobs such as part-time animal control officer, courtroom clerk, detention officer, equipment mechanic, librarian, office assistant and many more.

Information provided by Christine Murphy

