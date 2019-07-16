Plenty of opportunities at the Mohave County Job Fair
KINGMAN – It can be difficult to find employment, with some job seekers having no luck for years on end. That’s where the Mohave County Job Fair comes into play, providing relief and employment for those in need of a paycheck.
Christine Murphy, business services coordinator at Arizona at Work, reminds the community the Mohave County Job Fair is returning from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 25 at the Mohave County Administration Building, 700 W. Beale St.
There are more than 200 job classifications in a variety of positions, with current vacancies at the sheriff’s office, development services, the treasurer’s office, courts, public works, public health and more.
Those interested in a career with Mohave County can apply online at https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/mohavecountyaz, or head down to the job fair.
“They’re good jobs. It’s with the county government,” Murphy said.
Business Services will also be present at the job fair. That service helps employers find the right candidates and even provides tools that serve to upgrade the skills of current employees.
A quick glance at the website reveals jobs such as part-time animal control officer, courtroom clerk, detention officer, equipment mechanic, librarian, office assistant and many more.
Information provided by Christine Murphy
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Column
- Rants & Raves
- A new generation brings a new sound straight out of Kingman
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*