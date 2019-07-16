OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Pride and purpose: Route 66 license plate benefits the Mother Road

Money received from sales of the 2016 Best Plate of the Year are set to go to the preservation of Route 66 and more. (Photo courtesy of ALPCA)

Money received from sales of the 2016 Best Plate of the Year are set to go to the preservation of Route 66 and more. (Photo courtesy of ALPCA)

Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:28 p.m.

KINGMAN – The Arizona Route 66 license plate, the 2016 Best Plate of the Year, does more than show pride for the Mother Road as funds collected from sales are set to go to the road’s preservation and more.

The black-and-white plate drivers are sure to have seen on Kingman’s roadways and beyond rolled out in late 2016. That year, the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association designated it the Best Plate of the Year.

Last year alone, plate sales totaled more than $231,000. While $8 of the $25 plate is used for administrative purposes, the remaining $17 goes to the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.

“The association is excited about the new opportunities available for the road thanks to the license plate program’s success with revenue being used for preservation and grant opportunities,” wrote Director of Operations Nikki Seegers in a press release.

She also noted that the association has hired an attorney who will help with the creation of long-term programs to ensure funds collected from sales are used responsibly.

“Much thought and consideration is required to ensure that sustainable, impactful projects and causes are supported,” the release continues. “Several projects are currently under consideration and the association will announce some projects and new programs in the near future as they become available.”

The plate is available throughout Arizona, and those interest in purchasing one can do so online at https://www.azdot.gov/motor-vehicles. From there, go to “Vehicle Services” and then “Plates and Placards.”

“When you purchase or you sign up for a Route 66 license plate, it’s a great way to donate to the association,” Seegers said.

Information provided by the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Arizona gives Route 66 a license plate
Get a plate, help preserve iconic Route 66
Route 66 Fun Running for 32 years of celebrating Historic Route 66
Route 66 road crew wants your signature for historic trail designation
Arizona specialty license plate sales keep helping charities

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News