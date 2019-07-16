Pride and purpose: Route 66 license plate benefits the Mother Road
KINGMAN – The Arizona Route 66 license plate, the 2016 Best Plate of the Year, does more than show pride for the Mother Road as funds collected from sales are set to go to the road’s preservation and more.
The black-and-white plate drivers are sure to have seen on Kingman’s roadways and beyond rolled out in late 2016. That year, the Automobile License Plate Collectors Association designated it the Best Plate of the Year.
Last year alone, plate sales totaled more than $231,000. While $8 of the $25 plate is used for administrative purposes, the remaining $17 goes to the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona.
“The association is excited about the new opportunities available for the road thanks to the license plate program’s success with revenue being used for preservation and grant opportunities,” wrote Director of Operations Nikki Seegers in a press release.
She also noted that the association has hired an attorney who will help with the creation of long-term programs to ensure funds collected from sales are used responsibly.
“Much thought and consideration is required to ensure that sustainable, impactful projects and causes are supported,” the release continues. “Several projects are currently under consideration and the association will announce some projects and new programs in the near future as they become available.”
The plate is available throughout Arizona, and those interest in purchasing one can do so online at https://www.azdot.gov/motor-vehicles. From there, go to “Vehicle Services” and then “Plates and Placards.”
“When you purchase or you sign up for a Route 66 license plate, it’s a great way to donate to the association,” Seegers said.
Information provided by the Historic Route 66 Association of Arizona
