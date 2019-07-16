Rants and Raves | July 17, 2019

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less. If your rant or rave is about a specific story, please mention the headline.

Justin rector gets life: This murder will always disturb me. Good riddance Justin. However, people should be more careful as to who they allow to move in with them.

Rant and rave – POTUS plans immigration enforcement: It’s NOT to terrorize Hispanics; it’s to enforce our laws. And it covers any nationality that has already been ordered out of our country. It just seems like Hispanics because we don’t seem to let anyone else in anymore.

Mining in Mohave County is a matter of national security: Gosar, Watson, an Johnson want to destroy the majesty of our Grand Canyon, and risk land and water contamination for millennium for a limited amount of substance. For national security? Right! Don’t believe it! Whose money is in their wallets?

Paul Gosar wants to end critical minerals dependency: If Mr. Gosar would support renewable energy development, wind and solar, we could cut China out completely. And China is spending billions to become the world leader in renewable technology. Gosar is either behind the times or owes someone big!

Mining in Mohave County is about national security: I lived near Three Mile Island in PA when it almost had a meltdown. Total disaster was closer than they claimed, and evacuation contingencies included and accepted massive casualties! Collateral Damage for Poison Power. Just say no to mining uranium!

Killing: I am confused. A man who expects a friend to bring home his child from a party...to whom he had given a key...shoots through the door and kills her...in self defense. Giant BS. He knew who was there.

Isabella: Thank God this is over. Should have been a cut and dried sentencing. Took way too long. Rector does not care about Bella. Only about getting caught. That is why he was able to draw this out. Creep. Done.