Subscriber Exclusive: 31 Free Super Summer Grilling Recipes
As a Daily Miner subscriber, download any of these 31 great recipes for free to help you celebrate grilling season!
This collection of recipes from the editors of Parade magazine makes grilling out easy. You’ll find burger recipes perfect for holiday weekends or busy weeknights, plus family-friendly kebabs—we’ll even show you how to make pizza on a stick! And no cookout is complete without sides and starters to fuel the fun. It wouldn’t be a party without dessert, so you’ll find some cool and yummy treats. And because not every day is sunny, we’ve also included some quick and easy weeknight dinners that can be made indoors. So whether you need to get a meal on the table fast for your family, or are looking to feed a crowd, we’ve got you covered. Happy grilling!
Click any image below to view, print or download your free Summer Grilling recipes:
DINNER ON A STICK
BETTER BURGERS
WEEKNIGHT DINNERS
SIDES AND STARTERS
SWEET TREETS
Quick-link, Search-Friendly Index
DINNER ON A STICK
Lime Chicken Kebabs with Mango Salsa
Shrimp Kebabs with Lemony Sour Cream
Glazed Pork & Pineapple Kebabs
BETTER BURGERS
Barbecued Pork Burgers with Coleslaw
Perfect Burgers and 6 Toppings Bar recipes
WEEKNIGHT DINNERS
Pork Chops with Cherry Tomatoes & Green Beans
SIDES AND STARTERS
Salads: Red Potato, Sweet Potato Bacon and Purple Garden Potato
Deviled Eggs-5 tasty and creative variations
Red Pepper Corn Bread and 4 mix-in options
SWEET TREETS
Red Velvet Blueberry Whoopie Pies
