Supervisors approve new assessor’s office fees

KINGMAN – The July 15 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting was short and productive with mostly good news and quick decisions, if one excludes a fierce speech delivered by an anonymous member of the audience in a “Deplorable Veteran” hat.

The man was disgusted by the fact Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City will have to help pay for the animal shelter in Kingman.



Penny Pew, district director and intergovernmental affairs officer for U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar came to present a congressional recognition to Pat Farrell of Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, and a law enforcement recognition to Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Brennan Cassidy.



Sheriff Doug Schuster spoke with pride about Cassidy, a computer forensic examiner who worked to get 13 online predators sentenced within the last eight months, one of them receiving 31 years in prison.

The board approved unanimously the Horizon Six Improvement District’s request to establish a Water System Connection Fee ($2,200 per connection) that would apply to owners of properties not in the district who desire to receive its water service. It also voted to renew the agreement between Lake Havasu City and Horizon Six Improvement District for the purpose of facilitating water services to the residents of the Horizon Six Improvement District.

The supervisors approved unanimously new assessor’s office fees associated with commercial data requests, custom maps, returned checks and priority fees for parcel splits/combines. The office would also offer a “rush fee,” confirmed Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, prompting Supervisor Ron Gould’s concern if those who don’t wish to pay the rush fee would be assisted in a timely manner.

The board also approved the resolution conveying support for the passage of the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement legislation.

Finally, the supervisors decided to reconsider a motion approved July 1 to rezone a property owned by Delmar Sanders to “agricultural residential,” which would allow him to build an accessory structure (for storage) before building an actual house.

Gould made a motion for reconsideration after learning that 80% of Sander’s neighbors are not pleased with “what you’ve intended to do there,” Gould said.

The matter will be discussed again during a public hearing at the BOS meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19.

