OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Tue, July 16
Weather  91.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Supervisors approve new assessor’s office fees

Mohave County Detective Brennan Cassidy, left, accompanied by Sheriff Doug Schuster, seconds after receiving a congressional recognition from Rep. Paul Gosar’s office. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

Mohave County Detective Brennan Cassidy, left, accompanied by Sheriff Doug Schuster, seconds after receiving a congressional recognition from Rep. Paul Gosar’s office. (Photo by Agata Popeda/Daily Miner)

mugshot photo
By Agata Popeda | AgaPopeda
Originally Published: July 16, 2019 7:26 p.m.

KINGMAN – The July 15 Mohave County Board of Supervisors meeting was short and productive with mostly good news and quick decisions, if one excludes a fierce speech delivered by an anonymous member of the audience in a “Deplorable Veteran” hat.

The man was disgusted by the fact Lake Havasu City and Bullhead City will have to help pay for the animal shelter in Kingman.

Penny Pew, district director and intergovernmental affairs officer for U.S. Rep. Paul Gosar came to present a congressional recognition to Pat Farrell of Jerry Ambrose Veterans Council, and a law enforcement recognition to Mohave County Sheriff’s Detective Brennan Cassidy.

Sheriff Doug Schuster spoke with pride about Cassidy, a computer forensic examiner who worked to get 13 online predators sentenced within the last eight months, one of them receiving 31 years in prison.

The board approved unanimously the Horizon Six Improvement District’s request to establish a Water System Connection Fee ($2,200 per connection) that would apply to owners of properties not in the district who desire to receive its water service. It also voted to renew the agreement between Lake Havasu City and Horizon Six Improvement District for the purpose of facilitating water services to the residents of the Horizon Six Improvement District.

The supervisors approved unanimously new assessor’s office fees associated with commercial data requests, custom maps, returned checks and priority fees for parcel splits/combines. The office would also offer a “rush fee,” confirmed Mohave County Assessor Jeanne Kentch, prompting Supervisor Ron Gould’s concern if those who don’t wish to pay the rush fee would be assisted in a timely manner.

The board also approved the resolution conveying support for the passage of the Hualapai Tribe Water Rights Settlement legislation.

Finally, the supervisors decided to reconsider a motion approved July 1 to rezone a property owned by Delmar Sanders to “agricultural residential,” which would allow him to build an accessory structure (for storage) before building an actual house.

Gould made a motion for reconsideration after learning that 80% of Sander’s neighbors are not pleased with “what you’ve intended to do there,” Gould said.

The matter will be discussed again during a public hearing at the BOS meeting at 9:30 a.m. on Monday, August 19.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Board of Supervisors meets twice this week
Is there too much water traffic in front of Davis Camp?
Mohave County took the animal shelter in-house. For now.
Supervisors OK using NAU students for health programs
Mohave supervisors challenge Arizona Attorney General

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News