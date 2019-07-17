OFFERS
Wed, July 17
CVS recalls its name brand eye drops

Originally Published: July 17, 2019 12:25 p.m.

KINGMAN – CVS Health announced the maker of its name brand eye drops, Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., has issued a voluntary recall of nearly 30 different product names at its retail stores.

Altaire has stated it “has not received any reports of adverse events for the products” included in the recall.

Quality assurance is the reason the pharmaceutical company gave for the recall. The company’s management is concerned about the sufficiency of its “controls over critical systems in the manufacturing facility,” which the U.S. Food and Drug Administration concurred.

The danger is that “administration of a non-sterile product intended to be sterile may result in serious and potentially life-threatening infections or death.”

The following products are included in the recall:

CVS Health Natural Tears Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free (32 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops for Mild to Moderate Dry Eye (15 mL)

CVS Health Dry Eye Relief Eye Drops (15 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution (60 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution (30 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Gel Drops Dry Eye Relief (30 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy (15 mL)

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Dry Eye Therapy Twin Pack (2 count 10 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution (30 county 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Sensitive Solution (70 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief (30 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Advanced Relief (10 mL)

CVS Health Fast Acting Lubricant Eye Drops Preservative Free (24 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Preservative Free Lubricant Eye Drops Fast Acting (60 count 0.6 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Gel Drops-Moderate to Severe Dry Eye Relief (30 mL)

CVS Health Multi-Action Relief Drops (15 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief (10 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Lasting Dry Eye Relief Twin Pack (2 count 10 mL)

CVS Health Maximum Redness Relief Eye Drops (15 mL)

CVS Health Redness Relief (15 mL)

CVS Health Redness Relief (30 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Drops Multi-Symptom Eye Relief (15 mL)

CVS Health Lubricant Eye Ointment Sensitive Formula (3.5 g)

To see specific lot numbers and expiration dates for all the products included, click here.

https://bit.ly/2LZ38f1

Information provided by U.S. Food and Drug Administration

