Get healthy: Walk the track, set heart disease back

KINGMAN – A 2018 Centers for Disease Control study found that around 7 out of 10 adults don’t meet the recommended amount of daily physical activity, but Zach Stover of Mohave County Department of Public Health is working to ensure that statistic doesn’t apply to Kingman.

To that end, he has created the Walking Hearts Walking Club, a judgement-free, welcoming and supportive group of adult walkers aged 18 years or older who will take to the track at Centennial Park multiple times a week. Participation in the group is “100% free.”

“If you get a group of 100 adults and only 23 of those adults are getting enough exercise, that’s a problem,” said Stover, a community health education specialist. “I want to develop a better sense of health in the Kingman community.”

The best way Stover could think to accomplish that goal was to develop the Walking Hearts Club. He said walking is a simple activity that almost everyone can do to meet the recommended amount of daily exercise, which is around 30 minutes for adults according to the American Heart Association.

“Kingman needs this. It’ll bring health to the community and it’ll further develop a sense of community within Kingman, which is always good,” he said. “Walking Hearts is first and foremost a support group. Research has proven that you are far more likely to commit to an exercise program when you have a support system to help keep you accountable and motivated.”

In summary, Stover says Walking Hearts is a platform for participants to “exercise, socialize or publicize community health and awareness efforts.”

The goal is to meet and walk at least one to two times per week, during which time participants will stroll the approximate mile-long track at Centennial Park.

For starters, the walk will be capped at two laps, which is a little more than 2 miles. However, Stover realizes that each person is likely to be at various levels of physical fitness and capability. Should someone be unable to complete even one lap, that’s not a problem. At the end of the day, “something is always better than nothing when it comes to exercising.”

“Walking Hearts is 100% a judgement free zone,” Stover noted. “Walking Hearts is a group that is welcoming to everyone regardless of any type of limitations.”

Often times people say they don’t have the time to exercise. But Stover believes that if exercise is made a priority as it should be, then there will be time enough to engage in at least some physical activity. That’s yet another way the support aspect comes into play as a motivator.

“Harvard Medical School, they came out with a study that said just by walking 21 minutes per day, you can reduce the risk of heart disease by 30%,” Stover said of the benefit of walking.

While the club will start modestly, Stover hopes that participation allows for expansion. That expansion could include a walking club for kids and perhaps even aged-targeted groups within Walking Hearts. Kingman also has no shortage of beautiful trails, which could be utilized in the future.

Sundae Stroll

Perhaps the most daunting part of exercise is simply getting off the couch for that first 20 minutes. The first Walking Hearts Club event, to be held at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 21 at Centennial Park, 3333 Harrison St., will provide some incentive for folks to attend.

“This Sunday is National Ice Cream Day, this kickoff walk is going to be called the Sundae Stroll,” Stover said. “Free ice cream sundaes will be offered to adults.”

But don’t worry, there will be plenty of healthy toppings. Participants, upon completing the walk or going as far as they can, will head to Ramada 1 at the park for a Sunday sundae treat. Ramada 1, next to the parking lot off of North Burbank Street, is also the location at which the walk will begin.

While the walking club is for adults aged 18 years and up, special events like the Sundae Stroll are open to families. However, the sundaes will only be given to participating adults.

Stover will then lead a discussion with participants regarding the direction in which they would like to see the club go, including the setting of goals.

“It’s not my club, it’s a community walking club,” Stover highlighted. “I want it to be built by community members for community members.”

For more information on Walking Hearts or to let him know you’ll be in attendance, contact Stover at 928-753-0794 ext. 4097 or Zachary.stover@mohavecounty.us.

“I encourage everyone to come out to the Sundae Stroll to meet new people, get your daily dose of exercise, and learn how you can help Walking Hearts create a positive impact on the health of our community,” Stover said.