Haviland Rest Area west of Kingman along I-40 will reopen later this year

KINGMAN – The Haviland Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Kingman, which closed in April 2018, will reopen later this year after a $3.6 million renovation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

The facilities in both directions along I-40 at milepost 23 are scheduled to reopen before the holiday season.

While the rest area is closed, drivers can use facilities in Kingman.

The popular rest stop has upgraded restrooms, ramadas, vendor kiosks, and utility infrastructure. New well equipment and a water transmission line were also part of the upgrades. Septic tanks and sewer lines were also replaced.

It is the most recent rest area to undergo renovations. ADOT has been investing in upgrades to older rest areas that have been in place for as long as 50 years.

The Sacaton Rest Area on I-10 north of Casa Grande was renovated and reopened late last year. The Mohawk Rest Area on I-8 reopened in 2017 following renovations while the Texas Canyon and San Simon rest areas on I-10 between Tucson and New Mexico reopened with new facilities and infrastructure in 2016.

More information on rest areas can be found at azdot.gov/RestAreas.