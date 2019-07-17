Haviland Rest Area west of Kingman along I-40 will reopen later this year
KINGMAN – The Haviland Rest Area along Interstate 40 west of Kingman, which closed in April 2018, will reopen later this year after a $3.6 million renovation, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.
The facilities in both directions along I-40 at milepost 23 are scheduled to reopen before the holiday season.
While the rest area is closed, drivers can use facilities in Kingman.
The popular rest stop has upgraded restrooms, ramadas, vendor kiosks, and utility infrastructure. New well equipment and a water transmission line were also part of the upgrades. Septic tanks and sewer lines were also replaced.
It is the most recent rest area to undergo renovations. ADOT has been investing in upgrades to older rest areas that have been in place for as long as 50 years.
The Sacaton Rest Area on I-10 north of Casa Grande was renovated and reopened late last year. The Mohawk Rest Area on I-8 reopened in 2017 following renovations while the Texas Canyon and San Simon rest areas on I-10 between Tucson and New Mexico reopened with new facilities and infrastructure in 2016.
More information on rest areas can be found at azdot.gov/RestAreas.
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- President Trump orders opening of 1.4 million acres of federal lands for hunting and fishing
- Rain, thunderstorm possible on Saturday
- Rector can't withdraw plea, will be sentenced for murder Friday
- Cook Family Practice taking health care to another level
- Mohave 911
- Rants & Raves
- Nursing home residents have their turn to slip and slide
- Whereabouts of missing New Mexico woman lead police to Kingman
- California teen drowns near Lake Havasu
- 2 flown to Las Vegas after motorcycle crash on North Stockton Hill Road
- Justin James Rector gets life in prison for murder of 8-year-old Isabella Grogan-Cannella
- Mohave County History: Michael Dekay was the first man executed here
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- Search underway for lost hiker in Mojave Desert
- Mohave County Most Wanted
- 1 dead in crash on Interstate 40 Saturday
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to:
|Community Calendar
|
WED
17
|
Alzheimer's Support Group
|
FRI
19
|
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
|
View More Events...
This Week's Circulars
To view money-saving ads
For as little as $3.49*