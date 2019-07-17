OFFERS
Wed, July 17
Heatwave levels up with donation from Preston Investments

Heatwave’s Aspen Johnson at the plate as catcher Ashlynn Schritter awaits a pitch during the team’s first practice Tuesday at Centennial Park. The squad received a donation of more than $10,000 from Preston Investments. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

By Beau Bearden | KDMinerSports
Originally Published: July 17, 2019 5:08 p.m.

KINGMAN – It is never easy to start a team from scratch, especially with the amount of money needed for equipment, field rental and other costs. Luckily for the travel softball team Heatwave, a local company has stepped up to the plate and hit a grand slam.

“We wanted to recognize Preston Investments for stepping up and helping out our girls,” said Heatwave head coach Chris Carter “It meant so much. We’re trying to build support for the girls so they have something to do and so they can be competitive with these other towns.”

Preston Investments, 4345 Stockton Hill Road, donated more than $10,000 to Heatwave to help with a number of necessities throughout the year-long season.

Heatwave, a new local travel softball team, poses for a photo Tuesday evening during its first practice at Centennial Park. (Photo by Beau Bearden/Daily Miner)

“Most of the money is going towards the girls’ entry fees into the tournaments,” Carter said. “It’s going towards field rentals when we do practices. And it’s also going toward new equipment – catcher’s equipment, softballs and things like that.”

Heatwave is planning on having more than one team and one squad is in search of some help.

“We’re trying to have two teams – a 14U and a 12U team,” Carter said. “Right now, we’re still looking for sponsors for our 12U team.”

Heatwave may still be in the early stages, but it was off and running during its first practice Tuesday evening at Centennial Park. For more information on Heatwave, contact Carter at 928-715-6078.

