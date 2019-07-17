Horoscopes| July 18, 2019
Birthdays: Chace Crawford, 34; Kristen Bell, 39; Vin Diesel, 52; Wendy Williams, 55.
ARIES (March 21-April 19): A different perspective will change the way you handle others as well as the way you move forward. Protect your position and your reputation.
TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason, not because you are emotionally attached to someone or something. Anger will solve nothing, but you will make progress if you take the path of least resistance.
GEMINI (May 21-June 20): As long as you think matters through and execute your plans with finesse, much can be accomplished. Expand your interests, friendships and knowledge regarding different cultures and places you might want to visit.
CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider everyone involved and how you can come out on top without facing controversy. Relationships should be nurtured.
LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before you act. Take your time; live with a situation until you have all the facts.
VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful what you say to your peers. Someone will take you the wrong way and reiterate something to others that could make you look bad. Handle all matters personally.
LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to those who share your beliefs and opinions. You will strengthen your position and encourage better friendships.
SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you make a promise, follow through. All talk and no action won’t suffice.
SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Experience can help deter getting into a jam that isn’t necessary. Don’t let money matters or joint endeavors ruin a relationship.
CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work behind the scenes perfecting whatever it is you are trying to accomplish. Being too accommodating or open with the wrong person will lead to a setback.
AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the possibilities, and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Do things that will benefit you, not someone else.
PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your ideas with like-minded people. Know your limits as well as your expectations.
