OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections
COMMUNITY
About Us Event Calendar Organizations Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
NEWS
Local National & International Golden Valley News Crime Watch
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns
SPORTS
Kingman Academy High School Kingman High School Lee Williams High School
FEATURES
Blogs Out & About
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Event Calendar Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Public Notices Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery Temporary Stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) Organizations Worship Directory
Subscribe Now
For as little as $3.49 a month
Trusted local news leader for Kingman, Arizona & Mohave County
Wed, July 17
Weather  81.0° weather icon
Subscriber Services
News Tips
Contact Us

Horoscopes| July 18, 2019

Originally Published: July 17, 2019 7:19 p.m.

Birthdays: Chace Crawford, 34; Kristen Bell, 39; Vin Diesel, 52; Wendy Williams, 55.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): A different perspective will change the way you handle others as well as the way you move forward. Protect your position and your reputation.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Make a change for the right reason, not because you are emotionally attached to someone or something. Anger will solve nothing, but you will make progress if you take the path of least resistance.

GEMINI (May 21-June 20): As long as you think matters through and execute your plans with finesse, much can be accomplished. Expand your interests, friendships and knowledge regarding different cultures and places you might want to visit.

CANCER (June 21-July 22): Consider everyone involved and how you can come out on top without facing controversy. Relationships should be nurtured.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Think before you act. Take your time; live with a situation until you have all the facts.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Be careful what you say to your peers. Someone will take you the wrong way and reiterate something to others that could make you look bad. Handle all matters personally.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 22): Stick to those who share your beliefs and opinions. You will strengthen your position and encourage better friendships.

SCORPIO (Oct. 23-Nov. 21): If you make a promise, follow through. All talk and no action won’t suffice.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Experience can help deter getting into a jam that isn’t necessary. Don’t let money matters or joint endeavors ruin a relationship.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Work behind the scenes perfecting whatever it is you are trying to accomplish. Being too accommodating or open with the wrong person will lead to a setback.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Look at the possibilities, and refuse to let anyone stand in your way. Do things that will benefit you, not someone else.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): Share your ideas with like-minded people. Know your limits as well as your expectations.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Horoscope: July 18, 2017
Horoscopes | July 18, 2018
Horoscope: April 9, 2017
Horoscope | October 10, 2017
Horoscopes | August 6, 2018

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Community Calendar
WED
17
Alzheimer's Support Group
FRI
19
United Pentecostal Church Bible Study
View More Events...
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads

For as little as $3.49*

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Sports
Obituaries
Crime Watch
News