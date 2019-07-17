KUSD welcomes new teachers, teachers excited for new school year
KINGMAN – The 2019-2020 school year is just around the corner. Kingman Unified School District spent the first half of the week preparing and training its new teachers during New Teacher Inductions.
Olufemi Aaron, a new special education and English teacher at Lee Williams High School, is excited for the new school year and to get the hang of things.
“I look forward to getting into the swing of things like figuring stuff out,” he said. “This is a new town for me, so getting to know the people and the kids, the staff has been super supportive so I feel good and ready to get started.”
Aaron has moved from Pasadena, California to teach at LWHS and to earn his teaching certificate. He will also be assisting in coaching the defensive line for the Volunteers football team.
“Be on the lookout for the LWHS volunteer football program,” he said.
Zach Smith moved from Nebraska and will be teaching the seventh grade Cambridge science program at White Cliffs Middle School and is assisting the LWHS football and baseball coach.
Smith said he moved from a town similar to Kingman and is looking forward to getting to know the community.
“Getting to know the kids, it’s a little bit of a different demographic here so it’s going to be a lot of fun and a new challenge to get things going,” he said.
KUSD has hired about 90 new teachers and classes for KUSD begin Wednesday, July 24.
KUSD staff and administration would like to thank businesses and community members who donated for its new teacher inductions. The district received donations from Mission Bank, Menchie’s, Jersey Mike’s, Angle Homes, Avi Hotel and Casino, McKee Foods, Aquarius Hotel, Grand Canyon Skywalk, Safeway, Riverside Resort and Casino, Black Bridge Brewery, 66 Auto, Frozen Yogurt Island, Garlic Clove, Savon Bath Treats, Volo Aesthetics, Dreams & Rainbows, Freedom Apparel, Dript Candle Kitchen, Kingman Fitness, Sirens’ Cafe, Papa Murphy’s, Tan on Plus, Chili’s, Bloom Hair & Beauty, Starbucks, Blue Moon Transportation, Lee’s Uniforms, Slightly High Maintenance Salon and Boutique, Dr. Bokhari and Mary Rodgers.
